Joshua Henry to Record Acoustic Album Live at Lincoln Center; Attend For Free

Joshua Henry is inviting a select amount of audience members to witness the recording of his new acoustic album. The Ragtime star took to Instagram to reveal that he will be releasing a new acoustic LP, recording it later this month at Lincoln Center.

The album will be recorded on February 26 and 27. Fans can join his newsletter here before he randomly picks who will attend. In the video, Henry reveals that seats will be extremely limited. Those who sign up will also get first access to any other upcoming live events.

About Joshua Henry

Henry can currently be seen as Coalhouse Walker, Jr. in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Ragtime on Broadway. Past theater credits includes Lear deBessonet’s Broadway revival of Into the Woods; ‘Dr. Pomatter’ in Waitress; ‘Billy Bigelow’ in Carousel (Tony Award nomination) directed by Jack O’Brien; ‘Noble Sissle’ in George C. Wolfe’s Tony-nominated production of Shuffle Along; Violet (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award noms.); The Scottsboro Boys (Tony nom.) directed by Susan Stroman; and ‘Aaron Burr’ in Hamilton in Chicago and on the first U.S. tour.

On screen, he recently starred as Gaston in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” special and in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature Tick, Tick….Boom! He also appeared in Steven Knight’s Apple drama series “SEE,” and can be seen in a starring role in American Renegades.

As a recording artist he has opened for Diana Ross at the Hollywood Bowl, performed alongside Common at The Kennedy Center, and his album GROW is streamable everywhere. He is composing an original musical called The Conversation along with Julia Harimann in development in NYC.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas