Lin-Manuel Miranda To Host BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Dance Along Performance

On Thursday, March 26, the Tony and Grammy-winning Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club will host Broadway’s first-ever “dance along” performance.

Hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this one-night only special event invites audience members to dance along from their seats. When the music moves them, all audience members are free to give in to the rhythm—swaying their hips, shaking their shoulders, or just enjoying the energy of this shared celebration. The production kindly asks the audience to dance responsibly and to take their seats between songs so everyone can enjoy the show.

ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Visa Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.