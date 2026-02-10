 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026

Check out the top features from around the BroadwayWorld from January 2026.

By: Feb. 10, 2026
Click Here for More on Around The BroadwayWorld
 Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this January 2026 edition, catch an exclusive first look at Will Swenson and Lesli Margherita in SWEENEY TODD, read new reviews from productions like THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SHUCKED, and & JULIET on tour, and dive into fresh interviews with artists from HELL'S KITCHEN and beyond. Plus, don’t miss new performance videos and major international headlines from across the BroadwayWorld.

Exclusive

Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Exclusive: Will Swenson & Lesli Margherita Sing 'My Friends' From SWEENEY TODD

Joshua Wright | Los Angeles

Get a first look at Tony Award nominee Will Swenson Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. The production has musical direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Lee Martino, and direction by Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander.  

Editor's Picks: Top News Stories

Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Hartford Stage Sues Producer Joey Parnes Over Alleged Unpaid Funds for KISS MY AZTEC!

Joshua Wright | Connecticut

Hartford Stage has filed a lawsuit against producer Joey Parnes and related entities, alleging breach of contract and unpaid enhancement funds tied to KISS MY AZTEC!, according to a federal court filing.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Japanese Revival of GYPSY Will Be Titled ROSE for 2026 Production

Joshua Wright | Japan

The upcoming Japanese revival of their 2023 production of Gypsy will be presented under a new title. When the production returns to the stage in 2026, it will be known in Japan as Rose.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Antonio Banderas Says He Is Content Losing Money Producing Theatre in Spain

Joshua Wright | Spain

Antonio Banderas says he is content losing money producing live theatre in Spain, prioritizing artistic integrity over profit as his musical Godspell opens in Madrid.

Interviews

Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Interview: JonAvery Worrell, Knuck in HELL'S KITCHEN at The Fox Theatre

Joseph Harrison | Atlanta

The first national tour of the Tony and Grammy Award winning HELL’S KITCHEN, the hit Broadway musical from Alicia Keys, is set to ignite Atlanta’s Fox Theatre from January 6–11 as part of the 2025/2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. To celebrate this electrifying new musical, I caught up with JonAvery Worrell, who stars as Knuck, to talk about his journey from Georgia to the stage, the heart of HELL’S KITCHEN, and what it means to perform for his hometown crowd.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Interview: Denise Fennnell and Rick Pasqualone of THE BRIDE at Stages Houston

Brett Cullum | Houston

When you set out to create something, a piece of theater, you don't say to yourself, I'm gonna create something universal that everybody's gonna relate to. You just write what you know; you write your own story, and we found that the specifics of our quirky little union became universal.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Interview: Melvin Gray Jr. of MJ THE MUSICAL at Old National Centre Shares the Human Side

The Marriage Matinee | Indianapolis

MJ THE MUSICAL has an obvious draw. It features the music and moves of the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. However, what the musical brings to the forefront is not just the output of this star but the input it took to create his unforgettable legacy.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Interview: Will Swenson & Lesli Margherita of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Shari Barrett | Los Angeles

I decided to speak with its two stars, Will Swenson and Lesli Margherita about the challenges faced during their journeys to taking on Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett and how working with Director Jason Alexander for the La Mirada production has inspired them to bring these two iconic characters to life.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Interview: Rayna Hickman on THE NOTEBOOK, Homecoming, and Finding Musical Theater Later in Life

Melissa Heckscher | Los Angeles

BroadwayWorld talks with THE NOTEBOOK's Rayna Hickman to discuss her journey, the show’s emotional power, and what it means to return home with the show, playing at the Hollywood Pantages January 6–25 before heading to Segerstrom Center for the Arts Jan. 27–Feb. 8.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Interview: Norah Long of THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Theater Latté Da

Joe Sarafolean | Minneapolis / St. Paul

Theater Latté Da is gearing up to present a new iteration of Tennessee Williams' classic, The Glass Menagerie and it promises to be a must see production.  Broadway World was lucky enough to catch up with one of its stars, Norah Long, who will take on the role of Amanda. Below is that conversation:
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Interview: Carey Perloff of THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Marin Theatre

Jim Munson | San Francisco / Bay Area

BroadwayWorld talks to Bay Area theater luminary Carey Perloff about her production of Chekhov's classic tragicomedy 'The Cherry Orchard' running at Marin Theatre January 29 to February 22.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Interview: Theatre Life with Douglas Sills

Elliot Lanes | Washington, DC

Happy 2026 everyone!!! Today’s subject Douglas Sills is currently living his theatre life onstage at Signature Theatre playing the iconic role of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. The brilliantly Joe Calarco directed and reimagined production runs through January 25th in Signature’s MAX space.

Reviews

Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC is Gorgeously Sung at the Citizens Opera House

R. Scott Reedy | Boston

What did our critic think of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Citizens Opera House?
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: STEREOPHONIC at Connor Palace (Key Bank Broadway Series)

Roy Berko | Cleveland

STEREOPHONIC, which is now on stage at the Connor Palace, is a 4-act, 3-hour production, was written by American playwright David Adjmi, with music composed by Will Butler.  

Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Broadway At The Hobby Center

Brett Cullum | Houston

The current BEAUTY AND THE BEAST tour is a celebration of the Broadway musical’s 30th anniversary, and a chance for director and choreographer Matt West and book writer Linda Woolverton to revisit a stage version they have been working on since it all began in Houston during 1993.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: SHUCKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Jared Fessler | Minneapolis / St. Paul

At first glance, Shucked doesn’t seem like a show that should work. A Broadway musical about corn, packed with puns and country music, sounds like it might wear thin fast. But during its stop at the Orpheum Theatre, this touring production proves that beneath the dad jokes and folksy charm is a surprisingly smart and generous piece of musical theatre.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: & JULIET at Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

Albert Gutierrez | Orlando

If “& Juliet” works at all, it’s because it commits to the premise without apology: a Shakespearean remix told through the lens of pop music, meta-theatre, and a general belief that stories never really die, they just get re-written. This touring production of the still-running Broadway musical leaned into this ethos with a cast that understood the assignment – treating the material with enough sincerity to make it land, but enough wryness to make it feel like commentary.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: LES MISERABLES WORLD TOUR—Four Decades of Heart, Heroism, and Hope

Gilbert Kim Sancha | Philippines

Since its 1980 debut in Paris, Les Misérables has transcended the medium of musical theatre to become a global cultural force.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: REVIEW: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at ASU Gammage

Herbert Paine | Phoenix

Titled after Neil Diamond’s 1976 album of the same name, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL aims for something more intimate and riskier than the average jukebox musical. Rather than simply charting a performer’s rise to fame, it presents a man in conversation with his past where he’s both haunted and sustained by the songs he wrote to survive it. The structure is unorthodox and quietly daring.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: EUGENE ONEGIN at San Francisco Ballet

Jim Munson | San Francisco / Bay Area

San Francisco Ballet is kicking off its 2026 repertory season with the massively ambitious world premiere of Yuri Possokhov’s Eugene Onegin. It’s a tall order to create a full-length contemporary classical ballet to compete with the warhorses we’ve seen a zillion times, but SFB has given it their considerable all.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: A Reimagined BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Dazzles in Singapore

Oliver Oliveros | Singapore

When Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast' first transitioned from film to stage in 1994, it redefined what a Broadway spectacle could be. Now, the reimagined production—currently playing its final and only Asian engagement at the Sands Theatre through Jan. 25
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Fox Theatre, St. Louis

Rob Levy | St. Louis

More of a drama with sung interludes than a full-blown musical, The Outsiders is an outstanding production. Relying on a minimalist stage, dark lighting, and choreography, the ensemble is given a wide berth to perform.

Videos

Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Video: 'Choose Kind' from WONDER THE MUSICAL

Joshua Wright | Boston

The new musical Wonder, based on the novel and film of the same name, has extended its run at American Repertory Theater through February 15, 2026. Get a first look at the company performing 'Choose Kind' in this all-new video.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Video: KINKY BOOTS Tour Stars Perform Acoustic 'Not My Father's Son'

Michael Major | Los Angeles

Watch a video of Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” and Noah Silverman singing an acoustic version of “Not My Father's Son” from North American tour of KINKY BOOTS, with accompaniment by Callum Murphy on guitar.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026 Image

Video: Louise Pitre Leads Canadian Premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Joshua Wright | Toronto

Get a first look at the Canadian premiere of Kimberly Akimbo, which stars Louise Pitre in the title role at Toronto's CAA Theatre through February 8, 2026. 

Reader Reviews

To post a comment, you must register and login.


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos