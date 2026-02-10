Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026

Check out the top features from around the BroadwayWorld from January 2026.
Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this January 2026 edition, catch an exclusive first look at Will Swenson and Lesli Margherita in SWEENEY TODD, read new reviews from productions like THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SHUCKED, and & JULIET on tour, and dive into fresh interviews with artists from HELL'S KITCHEN and beyond. Plus, don’t miss new performance videos and major international headlines from across the BroadwayWorld.
|
Exclusive: Will Swenson & Lesli Margherita Sing 'My Friends' From SWEENEY TODD
Joshua Wright | Los Angeles
Get a first look at Tony Award nominee Will Swenson Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. The production has musical direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Lee Martino, and direction by Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander.
|
Hartford Stage Sues Producer Joey Parnes Over Alleged Unpaid Funds for KISS MY AZTEC!
Joshua Wright | Connecticut
Hartford Stage has filed a lawsuit against producer Joey Parnes and related entities, alleging breach of contract and unpaid enhancement funds tied to KISS MY AZTEC!, according to a federal court filing.
|
Japanese Revival of GYPSY Will Be Titled ROSE for 2026 Production
Joshua Wright | Japan
The upcoming Japanese revival of their 2023 production of Gypsy will be presented under a new title. When the production returns to the stage in 2026, it will be known in Japan as Rose.
|
Antonio Banderas Says He Is Content Losing Money Producing Theatre in Spain
Joshua Wright | Spain
Antonio Banderas says he is content losing money producing live theatre in Spain, prioritizing artistic integrity over profit as his musical Godspell opens in Madrid.
|
Interview: JonAvery Worrell, Knuck in HELL'S KITCHEN at The Fox Theatre
Joseph Harrison | Atlanta
The first national tour of the Tony and Grammy Award winning HELL’S KITCHEN, the hit Broadway musical from Alicia Keys, is set to ignite Atlanta’s Fox Theatre from January 6–11 as part of the 2025/2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. To celebrate this electrifying new musical, I caught up with JonAvery Worrell, who stars as Knuck, to talk about his journey from Georgia to the stage, the heart of HELL’S KITCHEN, and what it means to perform for his hometown crowd.
|
Interview: Denise Fennnell and Rick Pasqualone of THE BRIDE at Stages Houston
Brett Cullum | Houston
When you set out to create something, a piece of theater, you don't say to yourself, I'm gonna create something universal that everybody's gonna relate to. You just write what you know; you write your own story, and we found that the specifics of our quirky little union became universal.
|
Interview: Melvin Gray Jr. of MJ THE MUSICAL at Old National Centre Shares the Human Side
The Marriage Matinee | Indianapolis
MJ THE MUSICAL has an obvious draw. It features the music and moves of the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. However, what the musical brings to the forefront is not just the output of this star but the input it took to create his unforgettable legacy.
|
Interview: Will Swenson & Lesli Margherita of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET
Shari Barrett | Los Angeles
I decided to speak with its two stars, Will Swenson and Lesli Margherita about the challenges faced during their journeys to taking on Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett and how working with Director Jason Alexander for the La Mirada production has inspired them to bring these two iconic characters to life.
|
Interview: Rayna Hickman on THE NOTEBOOK, Homecoming, and Finding Musical Theater Later in Life
Melissa Heckscher | Los Angeles
BroadwayWorld talks with THE NOTEBOOK's Rayna Hickman to discuss her journey, the show’s emotional power, and what it means to return home with the show, playing at the Hollywood Pantages January 6–25 before heading to Segerstrom Center for the Arts Jan. 27–Feb. 8.
|
Interview: Norah Long of THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Theater Latté Da
Joe Sarafolean | Minneapolis / St. Paul
Theater Latté Da is gearing up to present a new iteration of Tennessee Williams' classic, The Glass Menagerie and it promises to be a must see production. Broadway World was lucky enough to catch up with one of its stars, Norah Long, who will take on the role of Amanda. Below is that conversation:
|
Interview: Carey Perloff of THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Marin Theatre
Jim Munson | San Francisco / Bay Area
BroadwayWorld talks to Bay Area theater luminary Carey Perloff about her production of Chekhov's classic tragicomedy 'The Cherry Orchard' running at Marin Theatre January 29 to February 22.
|
Interview: Theatre Life with Douglas Sills
Elliot Lanes | Washington, DC
Happy 2026 everyone!!! Today’s subject Douglas Sills is currently living his theatre life onstage at Signature Theatre playing the iconic role of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. The brilliantly Joe Calarco directed and reimagined production runs through January 25th in Signature’s MAX space.
|
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC is Gorgeously Sung at the Citizens Opera House
R. Scott Reedy | Boston
What did our critic think of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Citizens Opera House?
|
Review: STEREOPHONIC at Connor Palace (Key Bank Broadway Series)
Roy Berko | Cleveland
STEREOPHONIC, which is now on stage at the Connor Palace, is a 4-act, 3-hour production, was written by American playwright David Adjmi, with music composed by Will Butler.
|
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Broadway At The Hobby Center
Brett Cullum | Houston
The current BEAUTY AND THE BEAST tour is a celebration of the Broadway musical’s 30th anniversary, and a chance for director and choreographer Matt West and book writer Linda Woolverton to revisit a stage version they have been working on since it all began in Houston during 1993.
|
Review: SHUCKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Jared Fessler | Minneapolis / St. Paul
At first glance, Shucked doesn’t seem like a show that should work. A Broadway musical about corn, packed with puns and country music, sounds like it might wear thin fast. But during its stop at the Orpheum Theatre, this touring production proves that beneath the dad jokes and folksy charm is a surprisingly smart and generous piece of musical theatre.
|
Review: & JULIET at Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts
Albert Gutierrez | Orlando
If “& Juliet” works at all, it’s because it commits to the premise without apology: a Shakespearean remix told through the lens of pop music, meta-theatre, and a general belief that stories never really die, they just get re-written. This touring production of the still-running Broadway musical leaned into this ethos with a cast that understood the assignment – treating the material with enough sincerity to make it land, but enough wryness to make it feel like commentary.
|
Review: LES MISERABLES WORLD TOUR—Four Decades of Heart, Heroism, and Hope
Gilbert Kim Sancha | Philippines
Since its 1980 debut in Paris, Les Misérables has transcended the medium of musical theatre to become a global cultural force.
|
Review: REVIEW: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at ASU Gammage
Herbert Paine | Phoenix
Titled after Neil Diamond’s 1976 album of the same name, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL aims for something more intimate and riskier than the average jukebox musical. Rather than simply charting a performer’s rise to fame, it presents a man in conversation with his past where he’s both haunted and sustained by the songs he wrote to survive it. The structure is unorthodox and quietly daring.
|
Review: EUGENE ONEGIN at San Francisco Ballet
Jim Munson | San Francisco / Bay Area
San Francisco Ballet is kicking off its 2026 repertory season with the massively ambitious world premiere of Yuri Possokhov’s Eugene Onegin. It’s a tall order to create a full-length contemporary classical ballet to compete with the warhorses we’ve seen a zillion times, but SFB has given it their considerable all.
|
Review: A Reimagined BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Dazzles in Singapore
Oliver Oliveros | Singapore
When Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast' first transitioned from film to stage in 1994, it redefined what a Broadway spectacle could be. Now, the reimagined production—currently playing its final and only Asian engagement at the Sands Theatre through Jan. 25
|
Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Fox Theatre, St. Louis
Rob Levy | St. Louis
More of a drama with sung interludes than a full-blown musical, The Outsiders is an outstanding production. Relying on a minimalist stage, dark lighting, and choreography, the ensemble is given a wide berth to perform.
|
Video: 'Choose Kind' from WONDER THE MUSICAL
Joshua Wright | Boston
The new musical Wonder, based on the novel and film of the same name, has extended its run at American Repertory Theater through February 15, 2026. Get a first look at the company performing 'Choose Kind' in this all-new video.
|
Video: KINKY BOOTS Tour Stars Perform Acoustic 'Not My Father's Son'
Michael Major | Los Angeles
Watch a video of Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” and Noah Silverman singing an acoustic version of “Not My Father's Son” from North American tour of KINKY BOOTS, with accompaniment by Callum Murphy on guitar.
|
Video: Louise Pitre Leads Canadian Premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Joshua Wright | Toronto
Get a first look at the Canadian premiere of Kimberly Akimbo, which stars Louise Pitre in the title role at Toronto's CAA Theatre through February 8, 2026.
Videos