Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026

Review: & JULIET at Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Albert Gutierrez | Orlando If “& Juliet” works at all, it’s because it commits to the premise without apology: a Shakespearean remix told through the lens of pop music, meta-theatre, and a general belief that stories never really die, they just get re-written. This touring production of the still-running Broadway musical leaned into this ethos with a cast that understood the assignment – treating the material with enough sincerity to make it land, but enough wryness to make it feel like commentary.