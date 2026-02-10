Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Tour's David Smith and Senzel Ahmady Sing 'My Green Light'





The North American tour of The Great Gatsby officially hit the road last week. To mark the opening, you can now watch a studio performance recording of “My Green Light,” featuring two of the tour’s stars, Jake David Smith (Jay Gatsby) and Senzel Ahamady (Daisy Buchanan).

“My Green Light” from The Great Gatsby is written by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square). Videography is by Pinecrest Creative.

The Tony Award-winning new musical that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story and the Roaring Twenties to life on stage is now touring across North America.