American College Theatre Festival Suspends Affiliation With Kennedy Center

The American College Theatre Festival (ACTF) has announced that it is suspending its affiliation with The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after nearly six decades of partnership.

In a statement shared via its official Facebook page, ACTF said that the decision was made by its National Committee, which includes regional leadership across playwriting, design, technology, management, and leadership development. The committee voted to suspend the affiliation after determining that continued association with the Kennedy Center was “no longer viable” due to circumstances and decisions that the organization said do not align with its values.

“For 58 years, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has been an integral and vital partner in advancing the work of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival,” the statement reads. ACTF expressed gratitude to Kennedy Center staff, particularly members of the Education Division, crediting their long-standing involvement with helping shape and sustain the festival’s mission and operations over several decades.

ACTF emphasized that its eight regional conferences will proceed as planned in 2026. The organization noted that both the National Committee and the regional conferences have long operated under a separate nonprofit entity, ACTF Management, Ltd., and said the festival will continue independently.

“This change does not mark an end—but a new chapter,” the statement said. ACTF reaffirmed its mission to support college and university theatre programs, recognize new and diverse work, provide professional development opportunities for students, and champion student-written plays alongside established and experimental works.

According to the post, leadership at ACTF Management, Ltd. has been preparing for the transition and is working toward new national partnerships and a sustainable organizational structure. The organization said it will continue to communicate updates as plans develop.

ACTF concluded its statement by describing the festival as “a ghostlight—a beacon of joy, a sanctuary for all,” reaffirming its commitment to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for student artists.

The announcement follows recent changes at the Kennedy Center, including a board decision to rename the institution for President Trump, which has drawn public reaction across the arts community.