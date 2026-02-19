Exclusive: Watch Karen Ziemba Sing in Rehearsals For MONTE CRISTO





Step inside rehearsals for the world premiere production of Monte Cristo, the sweeping musical adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' beloved novel The Count of Monte Cristo. This exclusive new video clip features Tony Award Winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains, Never Gonna Dance, Steel Pier), who plays Carconte/Lucrezia Borgia in the musical.

The musical also features a book and lyrics by two-time Tony-nominee Peter Kellogg (Anna Karenina and Drama Desk winner Desperate Measures), music by two-time Richard Rogers Award winner, Jonathan Larson Award Grant recipient and ASCAP Richard Rodgers Award winner Stephen Weiner, music direction & orchestrations by David Hancock Turner, choreography by Marcos Santana, ​ and direction by Helen Hayes nominee Peter Flynn.

Joining Ziemba in the Production Is Drama Desk Nominee Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, the Phantom of the Opera, Harmony, School of Rock) as Mercedes, Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, Les Misérables, the Lion King, the Who’s Tommy) as Edmund, James Judy (Jekyll & Hyde, the Scarlet Pimpernel, Into the Woods, a Christmas Carol) as Danglars, Tony Award and Drama Desk Nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits, the Little Mermaid, Les Misérables) as Villefort, Stephanie Jae Park (War Paint, Hamilton, the King and I) as Haydee, Danny Rutigliano as Caderrousse/Abbe, Drama Desk Award Winner, Eliseo Roman (In the Heights, on Your Feet) as Morrell, Daniel Yearwood (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Sweeney Todd, Ink) as Fernand, Kate Fitzgerald (Hills of California, Berkeley Rep) as Eugénie, and Jadon Lopez (Off-Broadway Debut) as Albert, Supported by the Understudies Madison Claire Parks (Wicked, National Tour) and Travis Keith Battle (Off-Broadway Debut).

The show will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, New York City). Performances begin Thursday, March 12, and continue through Sunday, April 5. Opening Night is Thursday, March 19 (7 p.m.). ​ Tickets are $29-$85 and available at https://www.yorktheatre.org/monte-cristo-2025. ​

MONTE CRISTO reimagines Alexandre Dumas’s timeless tale as a sweeping musical about power, justice, and the human cost of revenge. Wrongfully imprisoned by a corrupt system and betrayed by those closest to him, Edmond Dantès disappears into a brutal dungeon, emerging years later wealthy, brilliant, and armed with a meticulously calculated plan to destroy the men who ruined his life.

As Edmond reenters society under a new identity, he manipulates money, influence, and fear, exposing the rot beneath political ambition and unchecked authority. But his quest for justice unfolds against a deeper reckoning. The return of a narcissistic ruler who once devastated the nation, the resurfacing of lives collateralized by power, and the reappearance of Mercédès, the woman he loved and lost, force Edmond to confront the limits of vengeance.

Restoring long-erased elements of Dumas’s original novel, including its queer storyline and its roots in racial and political betrayal, MONTE CRISTO asks urgent questions for our time: Who pays the price when power goes unchallenged? Can justice exist without mercy? And when the world finally offers retribution, is love still possible?

Epic, intimate, and unexpectedly funny, MONTE CRISTO is a story of reckoning—and of choosing what kind of future is worth fighting for.

The production features scenic design by Anne Mundell, costume design by Siena Zoë Allen & Amanda Roberge, sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub, and lighting design by Alan E. Edwards. Marketing by Innoruptiv, Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. Casting is by Andrea Zee of Zee-Casting.