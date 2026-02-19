The Carbonell Awards to Host 49th Annual Ceremony at FAU’s University Theatre on November 16, 2026

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theatre & Arts Honors, today announced that the 49th annual awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 16 at 7:30 pm, at the University Theatre on the Boca Raton Campus of Florida Atlantic University.

Hundreds of actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend this year’s Carbonell Awards, a glittery, entertainment-packed event that is South Florida’s version of Broadway’s Tony Awards®.

At this year’s Carbonell Ceremony awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along with up to seven Special Awards including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts and the new Christine Dolen Award for Outstanding Debut.

In addition, this year’s combined Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships / Hap Erstein Memorial Scholarships will be presented to three talented high school graduates: one each from Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties.

The talented and dynamic team that will be producing, writing, and directing this year’s Carbonell Awards Ceremony are:

** Executive Producer/Director Andrew Kato is celebrating his 21st season at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre as the Producing Artistic Director/Chief Executive. During his tenure, he has produced over 120 productions and subscriptions have grown to over 7,000 patrons. Overall attendance has grown to nearly 100,000 guests annually, securing the Theatre as the only LORT B+ theatre in the southeast. He was the Creative Consultant/Coordinating Producer on the Tony Awards® for 13 years, New York States Governors Arts Awards, and the Muse Awards. His Broadway credits include Jelly’s Last Jam, Angels in America, and the off-Broadway production of Cryptogram. Under his leadership, Kato oversaw the completion of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s $50M+ state-of-the-art facility. Eloisa Ferrer is returning as the production’s Coordinating Producer.

** Caryl Fantel is an award-winning Music Director and Pianist, as well as an Event Producer, Arts Advocate and Educator. She serves as Music Coordinator/Music Director for the Florida Atlantic University Department of Theatre and Dance and its BFA in Musical Theatre program and continues to collaborate with theatre professionals on projects throughout the South Florida region, including the annual Carbonell Awards ceremony. Other credits include performances at Carnegie Hall and Seattle’s acclaimed 5th Avenue Theatre, South Florida’s Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Zoetic Stage, as well as many regional theatres around the country. She has accompanied performances for Andrea Bocelli and numerous Broadway performers including Liz Callaway and Beth Malone, and has prepared vocal ensembles for performances with Hugh Jackman, for the Tony Awards® and other special events. Ms. Fantel is a private audition coach, workshop presenter, and a member of the Broward County Cultural Council. For more information, visit FantelMusic.com.

Carbonell Awards Timeline 2026

April

Announce three recipients of the combined Jack Zink & Hap Erstein Memorial Scholarships

Solicit nominations for the George Abbott Award 2026

May

Announce the recipient of the George Abbott Award 2026

June/July

Solicit nominations for up to six additional Special Awards, including the new Christine Dolen Award.

August

On a weekly basis begin announcing this year’s Special Award recipients

Conclude judging process for 2025-2026 Theatre Season

September

Commence Judging Process for 2026-2027 Theatre Season

Announce Carbonell Award finalists in 20 competitive categories

October

Tickets go on public sale for 49th annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony

Pre-party honoring 2026 Carbonell Award finalists, Special Award recipients, judges, and board members at The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum

November 16

Carbonell Awards Ceremony & After Party at FAU-Boca Raton

About The Carbonell Awards

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the diversity of our theater artists, providing educational scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of our theater community. More than 30 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties participate in the awards process every year. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting up to seven select Special Awards.

Along with New York’s Drama Desk and Chicago’s Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation’s senior regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.’s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after Manuel Carbonell, an internationally renowned sculptor, who designed the original solid bronze and marble award in 1976, the signature trophy that is given annually to Carbonell Award winners. Over nearly 50 years, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards. For more information, please visit carbonellawards.org.