 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 27, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily roundup of the biggest headlines, must-see videos, stunning rehearsal photos, and top industry updates from the world of theatre. Today, MAMMA MIA! celebrates its best week ever on Broadway, major casting news is in for the new production of Anna Christie at St. Ann’s Warehouse, and we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at the THE NOTEBOOK national tour as it prepares to hit the road. Plus, watch Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in the first teaser for Hamnet, enjoy rehearsal galleries from 50 First Dates The Musical and Military Wives, and catch up on important industry news including a major producer sentencing and a new initiative that brings Broadway archives to NYC classrooms. There’s plenty more to dive into—so grab your coffee and start your day onstage with all the latest buzz!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, August 28
ART begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, August 31
Purpose closes on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/24/25 - MAMMA MIA! Has its Best Week Ever on Broadway

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/24/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image
Tom Sturridge and Brian d’Arcy James Join Michelle Williams in ANNA CHRISTIE at St. Ann’s Warehouse

St. Ann’s Warehouse has just announced that Tony nominees Tom Sturridge and Brian d’Arcy James have joined the cast of St. Ann’s new production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Anna Christie,” directed by Thomas Kail. We have all of the details here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image
Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK National Tour

The North American Tour of THE NOTEBOOK is getting ready to kick off from Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, before continuing to 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Watch in this video as the cast gives a special sneak peek of 'Time,' 'If This Is Love,' 'Kiss Me,' and 'Coda' and chat more about getting ready to hit the road.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Video: Paul Mescal is William Shakespeare in First HAMNET Teaser
by Josh Sharpe
The teaser trailer has been unveiled for Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, Olivier Award-winner Jessie Buckley, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn. Check it out now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Video: Erika Henningsen & Jonathan Groff Sing 'Irresistible You' From JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Erika Henningsen and Jonathan Groff singing 'Irresistible You' from Just In Time on Broadway! Groff stars are Bobby Darin in the musical, with Henningsen as Sandra Dee.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Video: Helen J. Shen Performs National Anthem at Mets Game
by Michael Major
Maybe Happy Ending star Helen J. Shen performed the National Anthem at Citi Field before the Mets game last night. Watch a video of the powerhouse performance now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Photos: 50 FIRST DATES THE MUSICAL in Rehearsal at The Other Palace
by Stephi Wild
The new London musical 50 First Dates has released all new rehearsal images ahead of its premiere next month at The Other Palace. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Photos: The Cast of MILITARY WIVES - THE MUSICAL in Rehearsal
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of the brand-new British musical Military Wives - The Musical, based on the 2019 hit movie Military Wives.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Photos: MR. WOLF In Rehearsal at Steppenwolf Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is launching its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf. See photos here! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Broadway Producer Suzanne Gilad Sentenced for COVID-19 Relief Grant Fraud
by Nicole Rosky
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, together with New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang, announced today that a Brooklyn woman has been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining more than $69,000 in COVID-19 small business recovery grants by filing falsified records.. (more...)
TOFT Initiative Will Allow NYC Classrooms to Screen 4000+ Broadway Recordings
by Nicole Rosky
Did you know that the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts holds a treasure trove of watchable theatre in its Theatre on and Tape (TOFT) archive? Now the archive is now opening up to eligible New York City schools.. (more...)
Edinburgh Festival Fringe Issues Over 2.6 Million Tickets Across 3,893 Shows
by Joshua Wright
The 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe wrapped with 2.6 million tickets issued for 3,893 shows. Organizers celebrated global participation but highlighted the need for government support to ease costs for artists.. (more...)
Velvet Stage Productions Theatre Company Set to Launch
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Producers Nick Flatto and Matt Anderson have joined forces to launch Velvet Stage Productions, a theatre company dedicated to nourishing and developing queer artists and narratives. Learn more!. (more...)
TRU Opens Submissions For Fall 2025 Producer Development & Mentorship Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway/off-Broadway producers Blair Russell and Jane Dubin will return to teach TRU's Fall Producer Development and Mentorship Program classes starting in late September. Learn how to join!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Broadway Producer Suzanne Gilad Sentenced for COVID-19 Relief Grant Fraud
by Nicole Rosky
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, together with New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang, announced today that a Brooklyn woman has been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining more than $69,000 in COVID-19 small business recovery grants by filing falsified records.. (more...)
Video: Paul Mescal is William Shakespeare in First HAMNET Teaser
by Josh Sharpe
The teaser trailer has been unveiled for Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, Olivier Award-winner Jessie Buckley, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn. Check it out now!. (more...)

BUZZ ALDRIN GOES TO MARS! Will Premiere in Chicago
by Stephi Wild
Local attorney and playwright Eric Benveniste has announced the world premiere of his new children’s musical, Buzz Aldrin Goes to Mars!. Learn more about the show here.. (more...)

Charity Angél Dawson Withdraws From RAGTIME Due to Injury
by Michael Major
Charity Angél Dawson has withdrawn from the Broadway revival of Ragtime due to an injury. The Waitress star was due to begin rehearsals for Lincoln Center's upcoming production of the musical, but has since dropped out after the injury has flared up.. (more...)

Raúl Esparza & Lizzy McAlpine to Lead SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS Concert
by Michael Major
Master Voices will present a concert production of Sweet Smell of Success in November starring Raúl Esparza and Lizzy McAlpine. Esparza will play J.J. Hunsecker, with Floyd Collins alum McAlpine playing Susan.. (more...)
Broadway’s ART Will Offer Digital Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy
by Stephi Wild
Are you looking for discount tickets to see ART on Broadway? The show will offer a digital lottery and rush tickets, which are now available to theatregoers.. (more...)
Patina Miller, Sierra Boggess, and More Will Take Part in First Broadway Mile
by Stephi Wild
New York Road Runners has teamed up with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Broadway League for the first-ever Broadway Mile, an exclusive heat only for Broadway performers and theater professionals.. (more...)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Teases Cast Recording
by Joshua Wright
In a fun call back to the original film, The Devil Wears Prada musical in the UK is teasing a cast recording. In the skit, Miranda - played by Vanessa Williams - asks Andy to get the musical's unreleased cast recording.. (more...)
THE LION KING Tour Welcomes New Mufasa and Simba
by Stephi Wild
The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King will welcome David D’Lancy Wilson as Mufasa and Gilbert Domally as Simba. Wilson and Domally will begin performances on Tuesday, September 23 in Portland, OR at Keller Auditorium.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For RSC's MACBETH With Sam Heughan and Lia Williams
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the full cast for Daniel Raggett's sell-out production of Shakespeare's gripping and brutal tragedy, Macbeth, which plays at The Other Place.. (more...)
THE WIZARD OF OZ YA Reimagining in Development From Producer Gina Matthews
by Josh Sharpe
Just in time for the 86th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz, a new reimagining of the beloved 1939 film is on the horizon. Titled 'Dorothy,' the YA retelling will take a contemporary, music-infused approach to L. Frank Baum’s original books.. (more...)
Video: Christy Altomare, Adam Kantor and Voltaire Wade-Greene Sing New Sheik/Jarrow Musical
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Noir, a new musical from Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow, directed by Darko Tresnjak and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia, has released videos showcasing five songs from the show. See the videos heere!. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Welcome back, my dear,
your second act is here
Just relax, there's nothing left to fear."

- Death Becomes Her

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos