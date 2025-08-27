Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily roundup of the biggest headlines, must-see videos, stunning rehearsal photos, and top industry updates from the world of theatre. Today, MAMMA MIA! celebrates its best week ever on Broadway, major casting news is in for the new production of Anna Christie at St. Ann’s Warehouse, and we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at the THE NOTEBOOK national tour as it prepares to hit the road. Plus, watch Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in the first teaser for Hamnet, enjoy rehearsal galleries from 50 First Dates The Musical and Military Wives, and catch up on important industry news including a major producer sentencing and a new initiative that brings Broadway archives to NYC classrooms. There’s plenty more to dive into—so grab your coffee and start your day onstage with all the latest buzz!