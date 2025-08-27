Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily roundup of the biggest headlines, must-see videos, stunning rehearsal photos, and top industry updates from the world of theatre. Today, MAMMA MIA! celebrates its best week ever on Broadway, major casting news is in for the new production of Anna Christie at St. Ann’s Warehouse, and we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at the THE NOTEBOOK national tour as it prepares to hit the road. Plus, watch Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in the first teaser for Hamnet, enjoy rehearsal galleries from 50 First Dates The Musical and Military Wives, and catch up on important industry news including a major producer sentencing and a new initiative that brings Broadway archives to NYC classrooms. There’s plenty more to dive into—so grab your coffee and start your day onstage with all the latest buzz!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/24/25 - MAMMA MIA! Has its Best Week Ever on Broadway
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/24/2025.
Tom Sturridge and Brian d’Arcy James Join Michelle Williams in ANNA CHRISTIE at St. Ann’s Warehouse
St. Ann’s Warehouse has just announced that Tony nominees Tom Sturridge and Brian d’Arcy James have joined the cast of St. Ann’s new production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Anna Christie,” directed by Thomas Kail. We have all of the details here!
Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK National Tour
The North American Tour of THE NOTEBOOK is getting ready to kick off from Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, before continuing to 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Watch in this video as the cast gives a special sneak peek of 'Time,' 'If This Is Love,' 'Kiss Me,' and 'Coda' and chat more about getting ready to hit the road.
| Video: Paul Mescal is William Shakespeare in First HAMNET Teaser
The teaser trailer has been unveiled for Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, Olivier Award-winner Jessie Buckley, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn. Check it out now!. (more...)
| Video: Erika Henningsen & Jonathan Groff Sing 'Irresistible You' From JUST IN TIME
Watch a video of Erika Henningsen and Jonathan Groff singing 'Irresistible You' from Just In Time on Broadway! Groff stars are Bobby Darin in the musical, with Henningsen as Sandra Dee.. (more...)
| Video: Helen J. Shen Performs National Anthem at Mets Game
Maybe Happy Ending star Helen J. Shen performed the National Anthem at Citi Field before the Mets game last night. Watch a video of the powerhouse performance now!. (more...)
| Photos: 50 FIRST DATES THE MUSICAL in Rehearsal at The Other Palace
The new London musical 50 First Dates has released all new rehearsal images ahead of its premiere next month at The Other Palace. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: The Cast of MILITARY WIVES - THE MUSICAL in Rehearsal
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of the brand-new British musical Military Wives - The Musical, based on the 2019 hit movie Military Wives.. (more...)
| Photos: MR. WOLF In Rehearsal at Steppenwolf Theatre
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is launching its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf. See photos here! . (more...)
BUZZ ALDRIN GOES TO MARS! Will Premiere in Chicago
Local attorney and playwright Eric Benveniste has announced the world premiere of his new children’s musical, Buzz Aldrin Goes to Mars!. Learn more about the show here.. (more...)
Charity Angél Dawson Withdraws From RAGTIME Due to Injury
Charity Angél Dawson has withdrawn from the Broadway revival of Ragtime due to an injury. The Waitress star was due to begin rehearsals for Lincoln Center's upcoming production of the musical, but has since dropped out after the injury has flared up.. (more...)
