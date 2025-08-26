TOFT Initiative Will Allow NYC Classrooms to Screen 4000+ Broadway Recordings

Click Here for More on NY Public Library for the Performing Arts

Did you know that the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts holds a treasure trove of watchable theatre in its Theatre on and Tape (TOFT) archive? Over 4,000 recordings of live theatrical performances and over 3,000 other titles are accessible to view at the Library to any theater professional, student, or researcher.

Now, according to a recent NYPL blog, the archive is now opening up to eligible New York City schools. It reads: "Is your school in rehearsals for a production? Are you studying a play in your English class? Are you learning about a period of history and want to help make it come alive for your students? If you said yes to any of these, then you are welcome to reach out to us to bring a video recording to your classroom."

Learn more about the TOFT in Schools Initiative and watch as they captured The Outsiders on Broadway earlier this summer.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski