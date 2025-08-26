THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Teases Cast Recording

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a fun call back to the original film, The Devil Wears Prada musical in the UK is teasing a cast recording. In the skit, Miranda - played by Vanessa Williams - asks Andy to get the musical's unreleased cast recording.

In the original film, a similar scene plays out when Miranda (played by Meryl Streep) asks Andy (Anne Hathaway) to get the twins the unreleased 7th Harry Potter book.

Check out the teaser from the musical below.

And revisit the original scene from the film!

Starring in the production is Vanessa Williams, best known for her celebrated roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives and as a multi-award-winning singer, as the irrepressible Miranda Priestly, alongside Olivier Award winner, Matt Henry, as Runway’s Creative Fashion Director, Nigel.

They are joined by Georgie Buckland (Shrek The Musical; Bedknobs and Broomsticks) making her West End debut playing the driven Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo (SIX; We Will Rock You) as the icy First Assistant to Miranda, Emily, James Darch (Mamma Mia!; Wicked) as the devious journalist, Christian, and Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera; Summer and Smoke) as Andy’s long-term boyfriend, Nate.

Completing the cast are: Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Josh Damer-Jennings, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Debbie Kurup, Liam Marcellino, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine, Rhys Whitfield and Tara Yasmin.

The Devil Wears Prada, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by

Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?