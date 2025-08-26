Video: Helen J. Shen Performs National Anthem at Mets Game

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maybe Happy Ending star Helen J. Shen performed the National Anthem at Citi Field before the Mets game last night. Watch her powerhouse performance below. Shen can currently be seen as Claire in Maybe Happy Ending, where she made her Broadway debut.

Maybe Happy Ending is now playing on Broadway, starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. The Tony-winning romantic musical comedy is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park.

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love?

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.