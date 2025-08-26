Raúl Esparza & Lizzy McAlpine to Lead SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MasterVoices will present a concert production of Sweet Smell of Success in November starring Raúl Esparza and Lizzy McAlpine. The concert will play three performances, opening on November 21, 2025 with two shows on November 22, 2025. Esparza will play J.J. Hunsecker, with Floyd Collins alum McAlpine playing Susan.

Tickets will go on sale in early September, their website reports. The concerts will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

Adapted from the iconic film, this 2002 musical features a jazz-infused score by Academy Award winner Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line) and Tony nominee Craig Carnelia (Working), with a book by Tony Award winner John Guare (Six Degrees of Separation). Guare and Carnelia are set to revisit their original work for this new MasterVoices production, under the direction of Ted Sperling (Floyd Collins).

Raúl Esparza was most recently seen as Pontius Pilate in the Hollywood Bowl's Jesus Christ Superstar. He starred as Rafael Barba in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Since making his Broadway debut in Cabaret in 1999, Raúl has taken the theater world by storm. He first drew attention with his performance as Riff Raff in the revival of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Additional theater credits include Taboo, Tick, Tick...BOOM!, The Cradle Will Rock, Leap of Faith, Arcadia, Twelfth Night, Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Children And Art, Hair, The Normal Heart, Taboo, Chess, Comedians, Rooms, Short Talks on the Universe, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park With George, Assassins, and Evita.

His Tony Award nominations include Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Taboo (2004), Best Actor in a Musical for Company (2007), Best Featured Actor in a Play for The Homecoming (2008), and Best Actor in a Play for Speed-the-Plow (2009).

Lizzy McAlpine is an indie folk-pop singer-songwriter who made her Broadway debut playing Nellie Collins in the Tony-nominated 2025 revival of Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center Theater. She is known for her hit single "ceilings."