Broadway’s ART Will Offer Digital Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy

Are you looking for discount tickets to see ART on Broadway? The show will offer a digital lottery and rush tickets, which are now available to theatregoers.

ART In-Person Rush

In-person rush will be available for purchase each day when the Music Box Theatre Box Office opens. Beginning at 10:00am (Monday - Saturday) and 12:00pm (Sunday), a limited number of rush tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets are sold day-of at the box office for $49/ticket (inclusive of fees). – limited to 2-per person and subject to availability.

ART Digital Lottery

The digital lottery provides theatregoers access to affordable tickets online. Patrons may enter the lottery starting at 12am one day before the performance. Winners are drawn the same day at 10am and 3pm. Winners may purchase up to two tickets for $49/ticket (inclusive of fees). The digital lottery is available at: rush.telecharge.com.

About Art

Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale (“The Watcher,” The Motherf**ker with the Hat), Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden (“The Late Late Show with James Corden,” One Man, Two Guvnors) and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will make their highly anticipated returns to Broadway under the direction of Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Take Me Out) in the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.

ART will begin previews this week on Thursday, August 28th with an official opening night on Tuesday, September 16th at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street), New York City. The production will play a limited 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025.

Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.