Video: Christy Altomare, Adam Kantor and Voltaire Wade-Greene Sing New Sheik/Jarrow Musical

Noir, a new musical from Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow, directed by Darko Tresnjak and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia, has released videos showcasing five songs from the show—featuring Broadway favorites Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Adam Kantor (Rent) and Voltaire Wade-Greene (Hamilton). The videos were directed and produced by Neville Braithwaite. See the videos here!

Noir is a lush and mysterious new musical inspired by classic film noir. It tells the story of an agoraphobic man who never leaves his apartment. One day, a couple moves in next door. Through the thin walls, he can hear nearly every word—and eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit and danger. With music by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, American Psycho), book by Tony Award nominee Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob Musical, The Wildness), lyrics by Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik. Tony winner Darko Tresnjak (Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia) directs, and Emmy winner Karla Puno Garcia (76th Tony Awards opening number, Days of Wine and Roses) is choreographer.

NOIR was developed with help from the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, New York Stage and Film, and the NAMT Festival of New Musicals. It had a successful regional run at the Alley Theater in Houston in collaboration with TBD Theatricals, followed by a three-week workshop in New York, and is now working on plans for a New York run at a theater to be announced.

“Spy in the Shadows”

“Quicksand”

“Sweet Ache of Loneliness”

“Black and Blue”

“There is No Trick”