Video: Erika Henningsen & Jonathan Groff Sing 'Irresistible You' From JUST IN TIME

Watch Erika Henningsen and Jonathan Groff sing "Irresistible You" from Just in Time on Broadway! The video showcases the two Broadway favorites recording the duet for the musical's recently-released Broadway cast recording, also giving viewers an inside look at the immersive production, running now at the Circle in the Square.

The digital release is now available to stream, with physical formats set to arrive on Friday, October 24th. Groff stars are Bobby Darin in the musical, with Henningsen as Sandra Dee.

The album was produced by Tom Kirdahy, two-time GRAMMY winner Bill Sherman, Andrew Resnick, and Alex Timbers; co-produced, recorded, and mixed by five-time GRAMMY winner Derik Lee, with Robert Ahrens serving as executive producer.

Developed and directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time sees Jonathan Groff returning to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.

The great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – is brought to life by Groff, transporting audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a stellar ensemble cast of 11 on-stage actors, a live on-stage band performing such iconic hits as “Beyond the Sea,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” all of which were originally released by Darin on Atlantic Records’ ATCO Records imprint.

Now playing at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025. The musical was honored with six nominations at the 2025 Tony Awards, including “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical” (for Jonathan Groff), “Best Sound Design of a Musical,” “Best Orchestrations,” “Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical” (for Gracie Lawrence), “Best Scenic Design of a Musical,” and “Best Costume Design of a Musical.”