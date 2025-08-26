Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you ready to fall in love? The North American Tour of THE NOTEBOOK is getting ready to kick off from Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, before continuing to 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah, and Chloë Cheers as Younger Allie and Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah. They will be joined by Anne Tolpegin as Mother/Nurse Lori and Connor Richardson as Johnny. Playing various roles are Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Rayna Hickman, Makena Jackson, Caleb Mathura, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Emily Somé, and Joe Verga.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of THE NOTEBOOK played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

"I hope that everybody walks out of the theatre thinking about someone in their life that they love this way- whether it's their partner, parents, kids..." said Ken Wulf Clark, who plays Middle Noah. "I hope this speaks to something specific in every single person, which I think it can do."

"[I want people to] think of anyone who makes them feel that real transcendent power of love, that they would move heave an earth for," added Alysha Deslorieux, who plays Middle Allie. "And to just believe that they can have that, that they can trust their heart, trust their instincts."

Watch in this video as the cast gives a special sneak peek of "Time," "If This Is Love," "Kiss Me," and "Coda" and chat more about getting ready to hit the road.