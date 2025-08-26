Patina Miller, Sierra Boggess, and More Will Take Part in First Broadway Mile

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Road Runners has teamed up with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Broadway League for the first-ever Broadway Mile, an exclusive heat only for Broadway performers and theater professionals, that’ll feature friendly competition among shows and performers.

Broadway stars, producers, stage managers, music directors, stagehands, and more will join thousands of runners down a 20-block stretch of Museum Mile, starting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to Grand Army Plaza at 60th Street at this year’s New Balance 5th Avenue Mile on September 7. The race takes place before the Sunday matinee, so spectators and runners alike can experience the fun before showtime!

"We’re thrilled to join New York Road Runners and The Broadway League in launching the first-ever Broadway Mile,” said Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “Only through the magic of Broadway can a city street turn into a stage for community, collaboration, and heart."

The Broadway athletes will have the option to fundraise for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Donations help provide lifesaving essential care to members of the theater community and others in need across the country.

"Performers, crew members, and theater lovers will all be racing toward the same goal—providing meals and medication, health care and hope to people who need them most across the country." Danny said. "This partnership is a meaningful reminder of how unstoppable our community can be when we run together, fueled by compassion."

Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League said, “The Broadway League is proud to partner with New York Road Runners and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on the inaugural Broadway debut of the Broadway Mile. This is a unique opportunity to see our passionate and energetic theater community walk, run and dance their way across NYC in support of such an important cause.”

Special awards will be given for the fastest Broadway team, fastest Broadway miler (man, woman, nonbinary), most inspirational Broadway miler, and top Broadway miler fundraiser.

Broadway performer Sierra Boggess, who is best known for originating the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid on Broadway, said, "I’m so excited to run the Broadway Mile with my fabulous Broadway family and help raise money for Broadway Cares!"

Patina Miller, Tony Award-winning actor known for her roles in Pippin, Sister Act, and Into the Woods, and 2025 NYRR Run for the Future ambassador said she'll be celebrating the energy, grit, and joy that both Broadway and running demand.

"I am beyond excited to lace up for the Broadway Mile with Broadway Cares and New York Road Runners running alongside some of Broadway’s most talented performers from shows across the Great White Way," she said. "As an avid runner and a proud member of the Broadway community, this event blends two of my passions, performance and endurance, for an incredible cause."

Other Broadway performers running alongside Sierra and Patina include: Jordan Fisher (known for roles in Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Hadestown, andMoulin Rouge! The Musical), Jordan Litz (currently starring as Fiyero in Wicked), and Kelli O'Hara (Tony Award winner best known for her roles in The King and I and Days of Wine and Roses). Additional participating shows include The Book of Mormon, Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Maybe Happy Ending, and more.

The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile will be televised live on WABC-TV, Channel 7 in the New York Tri-State area from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET and available for streaming across the rest of the nation on ESPN+. New this year, iHeart radio will provide a live race-day broadcast on 710 WOR AM and 104.3HD2 in New York from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. ET. Also available via the iHeartRadio app.