THE WIZARD OF OZ YA Reimagining in Development From Producer Gina Matthews

Just in time for the 86th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz, a new reimagining of the beloved 1939 film is on the horizon. According to Deadline, television producer/writer Gina Matthews (13 Going on 30, Isn't It Romantic) is helming a new version of the classic tale for Prime Video.

Titled "Dorothy," the YA retelling will take a contemporary, music-infused approach to L. Frank Baum’s original books, with the Yellow Brick Road used as a "metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today." The news comes as the interest in the world of Oz is seemingly at an all-time high, with the first part of the Wicked adaptation breaking viewing records, both at the box office and at home.

“I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child,” said Matthews in a statement. “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness — and a lot of grit — we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.”

Musical superstars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have joined the project as executive producers on the project in addition to Lee Metzger and Little Engine’s Grant Scharbo and Patrick Moran. Further details, such as casting or composers, have yet to be announced.

In the years since L. Frank Baum published his first Land of Oz novel in 1900, dozens of writers and creators have taken their own swing at the world of Oz for the big and small screens. The best known example is 1939's now-classic musical film starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, the young Kansas girl dreaming of a life away from her family farm. The movie was recently featured in a category on Jeopardy! to coincide with its anniversary. Take a look at other adaptations and spin-offs in our guide here.

In 2003, Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked, a prequel to Baum's original tale, made its way to the Broadway stage. Since that time, it has become one of the most successful musicals of all time, touring all over the world. The stage show inspired the two-part film, the first of which was released in 2024. Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

