Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Ready to kick off a brand new week of theatrical magic? We've got you covered with all the highlights you might have missed. Last night, MAMMA MIA! made a triumphant return to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre—check out opening night photos and catch the full video recap! In casting news, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Autumn Best, and Matt Manuel are joining the New York revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Meanwhile, Jinkx Monsoon is lighting up Broadway in Oh, Mary! and dropped by Good Morning America to chat about her whirlwind spring (watch here). Plus, Lizzo and Max Martin brought star power to the LA opening of & JULIET (see the video). We also have a heartfelt documentary trailer honoring The Vivienne, backstage photos with Katy Perry at Oh, Mary!, and even a round of Broadway's Daily Word Game to get your brain buzzing (play now). There's so much more to discover, so pour your coffee and get caught up with all the latest!