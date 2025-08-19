Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Ready to kick off a brand new week of theatrical magic? We've got you covered with all the highlights you might have missed. Last night, MAMMA MIA! made a triumphant return to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre—check out opening night photos and catch the full video recap! In casting news, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Autumn Best, and Matt Manuel are joining the New York revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Meanwhile, Jinkx Monsoon is lighting up Broadway in Oh, Mary! and dropped by Good Morning America to chat about her whirlwind spring (watch here). Plus, Lizzo and Max Martin brought star power to the LA opening of & JULIET (see the video). We also have a heartfelt documentary trailer honoring The Vivienne, backstage photos with Katy Perry at Oh, Mary!, and even a round of Broadway's Daily Word Game to get your brain buzzing (play now). There's so much more to discover, so pour your coffee and get caught up with all the latest!
But first...
Video: MAMMA MIA! Is Back with a Vengeance- Inside Opening Night
Here we go again! After a decade away, Mamma Mia! is back where it belongs at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it officially opened last week. Watch in this video as we catch up with the company on the big night!
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Autumn Best, and Matt Manuel Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Three cast members have joined the first New York revival of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! Learn more about the show here!
Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway
Here we go again! MAMMA MIA! has returned home to Broadway and officially celebrated its opening night last week at the Winter Garden Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
| Video: Jinkx Monsoon Talks Broadway Success, Teases Holiday Show on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
Earlier this month, Jinkx Monsoon kicked off her run as the iconic first lady in Cole Escola's hit play, Oh Mary! She recently visited Good Morning America to discuss her new role, which began only 8 days after the conclusion of Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Watch the interview!. (more...)
| Video: Lizzo and Max Martin Attend Opening Night of & JULIET in Los Angeles
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Max Martin welcomed Lizzo, the four-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress, to Opening Night of & Juliet at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. See photos here!. (more...)
| Video: Watch the Trailer for DEAR VIV Documentary Honoring The Vivienne
by Josh Sharpe
Dear Viv, an original documentary feature film honoring the life and legacy of drag icon and stage performer The Vivienne will premiere August 28 on WOW Presents Plus in the US and on BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK. Watch the trailer now.. (more...)
| Photos: Katy Perry Visits the OH, MARY! Cast Backstage
by Bruce Glikas
Katy Perry recently paid a visit to Oh, Mary! on Broadway! Check out photos of the stars with the company backstage here! Learn more about Oh, Mary! . (more...)
| Photos: & JULIET Reunion at JOY: A NEW MUSICAL Off-Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
See photos of former & Juliet co-stars Lorna Courtney and Betsy Wolfe reuniting at Betsy's current show, Joy, Off-Broadway! Learn more about Joy and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
Quentin Tarantino Eyes 2026 Opening for West End Play
by Josh Sharpe
Quentin Tarantino, renowned director of films like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is planning to open his new stage play in early 2026 in London's West End.. (more...)
