Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 19, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Ready to kick off a brand new week of theatrical magic? We've got you covered with all the highlights you might have missed. Last night, MAMMA MIA! made a triumphant return to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre—check out opening night photos and catch the full video recap! In casting news, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Autumn Best, and Matt Manuel are joining the New York revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Meanwhile, Jinkx Monsoon is lighting up Broadway in Oh, Mary! and dropped by Good Morning America to chat about her whirlwind spring (watch here). Plus, Lizzo and Max Martin brought star power to the LA opening of & JULIET (see the video). We also have a heartfelt documentary trailer honoring The Vivienne, backstage photos with Katy Perry at Oh, Mary!, and even a round of Broadway's Daily Word Game to get your brain buzzing (play now). There's so much more to discover, so pour your coffee and get caught up with all the latest!

But first...

This Week's Call Shee
Sunday, August 24
Call Me Izzy closes on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More Image
Video: MAMMA MIA! Is Back with a Vengeance- Inside Opening Night

Here we go again! After a decade away, Mamma Mia! is back where it belongs at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it officially opened last week. Watch in this video as we catch up with the company on the big night!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Autumn Best, and Matt Manuel Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Three cast members have joined the first New York revival of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! Learn more about the show here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More Image
Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway

Here we go again! MAMMA MIA! has returned home to Broadway and officially celebrated its opening night last week at the Winter Garden Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More Image Video: Jinkx Monsoon Talks Broadway Success, Teases Holiday Show on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
Earlier this month, Jinkx Monsoon kicked off her run as the iconic first lady in Cole Escola's hit play, Oh Mary! She recently visited Good Morning America to discuss her new role, which began only 8 days after the conclusion of Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Watch the interview!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More Image Video: Lizzo and Max Martin Attend Opening Night of & JULIET in Los Angeles
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Max Martin welcomed Lizzo, the four-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress, to Opening Night of & Juliet at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. See photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More Image Video: Watch the Trailer for DEAR VIV Documentary Honoring The Vivienne
by Josh Sharpe
Dear Viv, an original documentary feature film honoring the life and legacy of drag icon and stage performer The Vivienne will premiere August 28 on WOW Presents Plus in the US and on BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK. Watch the trailer now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More Image Photos: Katy Perry Visits the OH, MARY! Cast Backstage
by Bruce Glikas
Katy Perry recently paid a visit to Oh, Mary! on Broadway! Check out photos of the stars with the company backstage here! Learn more about Oh, Mary! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2025- Stars Join SPELLING BEE Revival and More Image Photos: & JULIET Reunion at JOY: A NEW MUSICAL Off-Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
See photos of former & Juliet co-stars Lorna Courtney and Betsy Wolfe reuniting at Betsy's current show, Joy, Off-Broadway! Learn more about Joy and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Executive Director Diane Benjamin Will Depart Sonia Friedman Productions; Kash Bennett Will Join
by Stephi Wild
Sonia Friedman Productions has announced the departure of Executive Director Diane Benjamin who steps back from the company after twenty-five years. Learn more here.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Economic Indicators from NYC and Canada: NYC Foot Traffic Rebounds, Canada's Recovery Lags
by Alex Freeman
This week's industry news paints a complex picture of resilience, challenge, and change across the theatrical landscape. While new data reveals a promising, though uneven, post-pandemic recovery in both New York City foot traffic and the Canadian arts economy, financial realities remain stark, highlighted by the unfortunate closure of Berkeley's Aurora Theatre. Yet, signs of forward momentum are clear, with new leadership at the SDC Foundation, significant NAMT grants fostering new work, and Ohio creating new tax incentives for touring productions. . (more...)
Fountain Theatre Welcomes Johannah Maynard Edwards as Managing Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Fountain Theatre has revealed two major milestones in its storied history: the appointment of Johannah Maynard Edwards as its new managing director, and the retirement of beloved development director Barbara Goodhill.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Drew Droege's MESSY WHITE GAYS to Debut Off-Broadway This Fall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege, will begin performances off-Broadway this fall. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Conoce al reparto de la segunda temporada de LOS PILARES DE LA TIERRA
by Alba Corona
Tras su exitoso paso por la Gran Vía madrileña en 2024, LOS PILARES DE LA TIERRA, la superproducción de beon. Entertainment basada en la célebre novela de Ken Follett, afronta una segunda temporada que arrancará en noviembre de este año.. (more...)

Quentin Tarantino Eyes 2026 Opening for West End Play
by Josh Sharpe
Quentin Tarantino, renowned director of films like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is planning to open his new stage play in early 2026 in London's West End.. (more...)

Video: Audra McDonald Shares Experience With a Fan Following Her Home For an Autograph
by Stephi Wild
Audra McDonald, who just wrapped up leading the Broadway revival of Gypsy, posted a video on Instagram recently to share an unsettling experience she had with a fan.. (more...)
Could Taylor Swift Be Writing a Musical?
by Sidney Paterra
Taylor Swift fans know that the music superstar is nothing if not intentional about easter eggs. As BroadwayWorld reported last year, while she was touring the world with her record-breaking Eras tour, she trademarked the phrase 'Female Rage: The Musical.' While there has been no indication since then of Swift's intention for future use, she might have dropped a clue in a recent interview with Jason Kelce for his New Heights podcast.. (more...)
WICKED, MAMMA MIA! and More to Join Times Square Concert Celebrating NYC’s 400th birthday
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In celebration of New York's 400th birthday, a free concert, 'Founded By Broadway,' will be taking place in Times Square featuring more than 20 Broadway shows!. (more...)
Video: Watch GYPSY Cast Take Final Broadway Bow
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway said goodbye to Gypsy, which played at the Majestic Theatre for 28 previews and 269 regular performances.  Watch in this video as the cast takes their final Broadway bows.. (more...)
Shoshana Bean, Kecia Lewis, Billy Porter and More to Join Black Theatre United Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Black Theatre United has revealed its lineup of performers and honorary co-chairs for its third annual Gala. See who is taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Virtual Stage Lab Launches with Free Streaming Theater Productions
by Josh Sharpe
The new company at the intersection of film and theatre, Virtual Stage Lab (VSL), is officially launching this summer after two years of building new theatrical media content behind the scenes. . (more...)
Joe Caroff, Designer Behind WEST SIDE STORY and CABARET Movie Posters, Passes Away at 103
by Josh Sharpe
Joe Caroff, perhaps best known for designing the James Bond gun logo in 1962, passed away Sunday, August 17, at the age of 103. Throughout his career, Caroff designed hundreds of film posters, including several adaptations of Broadway shows. . (more...)
Photos: JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos for Jeff Ross: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE, now playing at the Nederlander Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

John Stamos

 

Listen Up


"Freedom ain′t a state like Maine or Virginia
Freedom ain't across some county line
Freedom is a flame that burns within ya
Freedom′s in the state of mind!"

- Shenandoah

