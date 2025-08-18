Virtual Stage Lab Launches with Free Streaming Theater Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Virtual Stage Lab (VSL), a new company at the intersection of film and theatre, is officially launching this summer after two years of building new theatrical media content behind the scenes.

Founded by Tony nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), Broadway bookwriter David Goldsmith (Motown The Musical), and performer-producer Melody Munitz (The Addams Family National Tour), Virtual Stage Lab is working to create and present new theatrical works by streaming staged, professionally shot productions for free on YouTube.

To date, Virtual Stage Lab has produced five films, including Ribbit, recently acquired by Uproar Theatricals for licensing; My Improbable Sisters, starring 2025 Tony Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical); the pandemic-era musical dramedy Five Women At An Airport; and the immersive short-play collection Grief Dialogues.

“Working with Virtual Stage Lab felt like the equivalent of 'being in the garage' in Silicon Valley back in the day,” says Broadway’s Alexandra Silber, who directed Five Women At An Airport. “The sense that we were making something not-yet-conceived of, an out-of-the-box concept about how new theatrical work could be nurtured, uplifted, respected, then produced, recorded, shared, monetized, and democratized for all to benefit. It’s the next wave of how we participate in theatrical storytelling.”

Since its inception in 2023, VSL has been steadily building proof of concept. Its first production, Ribbit, was filmed in February 2024 and released for streaming in October of the same year. Two more titles followed: Five Women At An Airport and My Improbable Sisters, culminating in a breakout moment when Sisters star Jasmine Amy Rogers earned a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical, less than two months after working with VSL.

Bios

Paul Gordon (Producer) is a Tony Award-nominated composer for his musical Jane Eyre. Other works include Sense and Sensibility (2015 Jeff Award for Best New Work) and Daddy Long Legs (2009 Ovation Award, 2 Drama Desk Award nominations, Off-Broadway Alliance Award nomination, and three Outer Critics Circle award nominations). His recent Off-Broadway hit, The Gospel According to Heather, is available on Apple Music and other streaming services. In his former life, Paul was a pop songwriter, writing several number-one hits.

David Goldsmith (Artistic Director) is a playwright, bookwriter, lyricist, composer, director, and script doctor. His work has been performed in theaters from Broadway to London’s West End to The National Theatre of Israel in Tel Aviv. David wrote the book and original lyrics with Motown founder Berry Gordy for Broadway’s Motown The Musical. His plays Hotel Buzz, American Guernica, and I Ragazzi are available through Broadway Licensing and Dramatists Play Service (www.dramatists.com). He is proud to have written the lyrics to award-winning songs from “Disney’s Descendants 3” to New Line Cinema’s classic Set It Off. David lives in Manhattan with his wife, Broadway’s Bryonha Marie.

Melody Munitz (Director of Brand & Marketing) is a theatre artist and digital designer passionate about helping stories get told, whether from in front of or behind the table or screen. A Penn State graduate with dual honors degrees in Musical Theatre & Psychology (Valedictorian, ‘22), Melody is currently leading the Broadway National Tour of The Addams Family as Wednesday Addams. Previous performance credits include the American Girl National Tour and 15 shows Off-Broadway. Her work behind the scenes and in digital marketing spans 14 Broadway shows and Off-Broadway theatre companies, including Keen Company, J2Spotlight, and Transforma Theatre.