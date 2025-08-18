Video: MAMMA MIA! Is Back with a Vengeance- Inside Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Here we go again! After a decade away, Mamma Mia! is back where it belongs at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it officially opened last week. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night!

"Ive been a part of this family for a long time, so it's really magical to me because I feel like the creatives have given so such... and I don't just me to me. If you become a part of this family, these creatives become a pat of your family. They are so supportive and they see things in artists that they don't know they have," said Christine Sherrill, who plays Donna. "To watch it come full circle for them and how much it's meant to their lives and how their lives have changed was really poignant for me."

The Broadway company also includes: Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Andy Garcia, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and Xavi Soto Burgos.

Watch in this video as we catch up with the company on the big night and check out exclusive highlights from alumni night here!