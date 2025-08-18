Drew Droege's MESSY WHITE GAYS to Debut Off-Broadway This Fall

Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege, will begin performances off-Broadway this fall. Joining Droege in the all-star cast will be Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer (Slave Play), Aaron Jackson (DICKS: The Musical), Zane Phillips (Fire Island), and Pete Zias (“Total Trash Live!”). Under the direction of Mike Donahue, Messy White Gays will debut at The Duke on 42nd Street on October 6, 2025, with opening night set for November 2nd.



In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom, revealing what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot and dumb. It’s Sunday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch. And they’re out of limes! Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!



The creative team for Messy White Gays will include set design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by James + AC, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Refik Zadar, props by Brendan McCann, puppetry by Sam Hill, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. General management is provided by Sing Out, Louise! Productions, with production management by Libby J’Vera and Michal V. Mendelson as production stage manager. Casting is by Ryan Bernard Tymensky of RBT Casting.

