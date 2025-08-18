Photos: JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new theatrical one-man show, Jeff Ross: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE, began previews Tuesday, August 5 at the Nederlander Theatre and will celebrate Opening Night tonight, Monday, August 18, for an eight-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 28, 2025. Get a first look at photos here!

Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered.

Take a Banana for the Ride is directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler, with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun, dramaturgy by Seth Barrish, and music direction by Asher Denburg. The show is produced by Eric Nederlander, Robert Nederlander Jr., Marc Cornstein, and Tony Eisenberg, with Showtown Productions serving as Executive Producer.