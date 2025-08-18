Quentin Tarantino Eyes 2026 Opening for West End Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld previously reported that Quentin Tarantino, renowned director of films like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was working on a stage play. Now, the director has revealed that he is planning to open the show in early 2026 in London's West End.

“Oh, the play is all written. It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do,” Tarantino said during an interview with The Church of Tarantino podcast. “We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January.... It’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life... even starting from scratch, it’ll probably be a year before it’s in front of an audience.”

In the interview, he went on to discuss his family life and his plans of the rest of 2025 and 2026. "I'm having a great time with my kids and my family and everything, so let me just hang out with my family for the whole rest of the year and then I'll more than likely move to England and bring my family with me and start working on the play."

Though he didn't shed light on the casting or the genre of the play, the filmmaker previously told Bill Maher's that he was exploring the possibility of writing an original comedy play. “I’m leaning more towards writing, or trying for a while, theater...It would be funny stuff...In a comedy play, the audience is a character in the room… when that works, that’s an evening out…which is hard to capture on film,” Tarantino said at the time.

He would also be open to adapting his play for the screen down the line. "If it’s a popular play, then I’ll probably make a movie," shared the director. If a film adaptation comes to fruition, this would likely be the last movie for Tarantino. Over the years, he has famously held to the belief that he would only make ten films and, after completing those ten, he would explore projects in other mediums, such as those in television or print. Last year, he abandoned the plans for what would have been his final film, then titled The Movie Critic.

Tarantino's films include Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As an author, he wrote the novelization of Once Upon a time in Hollywood and the nonfiction film book Cinema Speculation.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos