Could Taylor Swift Be Writing a Musical?

Taylor Swift fans know that the music superstar is nothing if not intentional about easter eggs. As BroadwayWorld reported last year, while she was touring the world with her record-breaking Eras tour, she trademarked the phrase "Female Rage: The Musical." While there has been no indication since then of Swift's intention for future use, she might have dropped a clue in a recent interview with Jason Kelce for his New Heights podcast.

During a chat about how she chooses to drop easter eggs for future projects, Swift said: "It’s always going to be towards music, or a musical, something I’m coming up with, something I have coming up – a plan I have coming together. Something that you don’t know I’m saying for a specific reason."

Could her mention of a musical be intentional? Could Female Rage: The Musical already be in the works? Watch the interview below:

About Taylor Swift

Swift officially announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the podcast. In 2024, Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released. The album broke numerous records, including the highest single-day and weekly streams on Spotify, as well as 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. The original version of the album contained 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. She quickly followed it up with a second volume, making the release a double album.

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 14 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 49 Billboard Music Awards; 30 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.

In 2023, Swift set off on a wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. A concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version" the theatrical release became the highest grossing concert film of all time.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos