Photos: & JULIET Reunion at JOY: A NEW MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Former & Juliet co-stars, Lorna Courtney and Betsy Wolfe, reunited at Betsy's current show, Joy, Off-Broadway! See photos of Courtney and Wolfe here!

Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Wolfe plays ‘Joy' with Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,' Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,' Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,' Mauricio Martínez as ‘Tony,' Paul Whitty as ‘Cowboy Eddie,' Charl Brown as ‘Dan,' and Gabriela Carrillo as ‘Ronni.' They are joined by Jaygee Macapugay as ‘Lorraine' and ensemble members Dana Costello, Ryan Duncan, Gaelen Gilliland, Sydni Moon, Manuel Santos, Brian Shepard, Allysa Shorte, Lael Van Keuren, and Alan Wiggins. Swings for this production are Briana Brooks, Nora Mae Dixon, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Jerome Vivona.

JOY: A New True Musical is a musical work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy's story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas