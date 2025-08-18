Photos: Katy Perry Visits the OH, MARY! Cast Backstage

Katy Perry and Kumail Nanjiani recently paid visits to Oh, Mary! on Broadway! Check out photos of the stars with the company backstage here!
Jinkx Monsoon recently took over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln. The play also stars Jenn Harris, Michael Urie, and Kumail Nanjian.
Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre. The production made history as the first show in the Lyceum’s 121-year history to gross over $1 million in a single week and has since broken its own box office record twelve times. It became the first show of the 2024–25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
