Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway

Performances are now underway at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Here we go again! Mamma Mia! has returned home to Broadway and officially celebrated its opening night last week at the Winter Garden Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
The company includes Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Andy Garcia, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and Xavi Soto Burgos.
The ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.
With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
