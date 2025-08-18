 tracker
Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway

Performances are now underway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Aug. 18, 2025
Here we go again! Mamma Mia! has returned home to Broadway and officially celebrated its opening night last week at the Winter Garden Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Plus, read the reviews for Mamma Mia! here.

The company includes Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Andy Garcia, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and Xavi Soto Burgos.

The ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
The Cast & Company of "Mamma Mia!"

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Judy Craymer, Catherine Johnson and Phyllida Lloyd

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Carly Sakolove, Christine Sherrill and Jalynn Steele

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Carly Sakolove, Christine Sherrill and Jalynn Steele

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Carly Sakolove, Christine Sherrill and Jalynn Steele

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Carly Sakolove, Christine Sherrill and Jalynn Steele

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jim Newman, Rob Marnell and Victor Wallace

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jim Newman, Rob Marnell and Victor Wallace

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jim Newman, Rob Marnell and Victor Wallace

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Sherrill and Amy Weaver

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Sherrill and Amy Weaver

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Grant Reynolds and Amy Weaver

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Grant Reynolds and Amy Weaver

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Janet Rothermel, Martha Banta and David Holcenberg

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Carly Sakolove

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Carly Sakolove

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Sherrill

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Carly Sakolove

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Amy Weaver

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Amy Weaver

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Grant Reynolds

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Grant Reynolds

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Victor Wallace

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Victor Wallace

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Rob Marnell

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Rob Marnell

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Rob Marnell

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jim Newman

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jim Newman

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Will Van Dyke and David Holcenberg

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jalynn Steele

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jalynn Steele

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jalynn Steele

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
The Cast of "Mamma Mia!"

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
The Cast of "Mamma Mia!"

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
The Cast making their Broadway debut in "Mamma Mia!"

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Erica Mansfield

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Erica Mansfield

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Erica Mansfield

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jordan De Leon

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jordan De Leon

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Patrick Dunn

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Patrick Dunn

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Caro Daye Attayek

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Caro Daye Attayek

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Madison Deadman

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Madison Deadman

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Emily Croft

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Emily Croft

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Alessandra Antonelli

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Alessandra Antonelli

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Danny Lopez-Alicea

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Danny Lopez-Alicea

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Dorian Quinn

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Dorian Quinn

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Blake Price

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Blake Price

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Haley Wright

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Haley Wright

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Nico DiPrimio

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Nico DiPrimio

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jasmine Overbaugh

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jasmine Overbaugh

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Makoa

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Makoa

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Lena Owens

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Lena Owens

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Xavi Soto Burgos

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Xavi Soto Burgos

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Ethan Van Slyke

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Ethan Van Slyke

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Gray Phillips

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Gray Phillips

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Justin Sudderth

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Justin Sudderth

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Sarah Agrusa

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Sarah Agrusa

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Collin Bradley

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Collin Bradley

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Kristine Nielsen

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Kristine Nielsen and her Niece

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Simon Jones and Kristine Nielsen

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Simon Jones

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Judy Craymer, Catherine Johnson and Phyllida Lloyd

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Catherine Johnson

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Phyllida Lloyd

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Phyllida Lloyd

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jessica Keenan Wynn and Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jessica Keenan Wynn and Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Nina Lannan and Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jessica Keenan Wynn

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jessica Keenan Wynn

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jessica Keenan Wynn and Jenny Anderson

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jessica Keenan Wynn and Jenny Anderson

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Baranski and Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Baranski and Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Baranski and Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
King Princess

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
King Princess and Christine Baranski

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Baranski

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Baranski

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Baranski

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Baranski and Simon Jones

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Christine Baranski and Judy Craymer

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Catherine Johnson, Phyllida Lloyd, Judy Craymer and Christine Baranski

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Judy Craymer, Claire Teare and Janine Nugent

Photos: MAMMA MIA! Revival Opens on Broadway Image
Jessica Keenan Wynn, Judy Craymer and Christine Baranski



Videos