Video: Jinkx Monsoon Talks Broadway Success, Teases Holiday Show on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Jinkx Monsoon is officially in her Mary Todd Lincoln era. Earlier this month, the Drag Race winner kicked off her run as the iconic first lady in Cole Escola's hit play, Oh Mary! This weekend, she visited Good Morning America to discuss her new role, which began only 8 days after the conclusion of Pirates! The Penzance Musical.

"I've been working for this really my whole life," she explained. "The very special thing is I started some years ago on Broadway as a drag performer, and I'm still a drag performer, but now I'm on Broadway as a trans actress playing any role they ask me to play. That's such a beautiful thing because I grew up thinking that being both things wasn't going to be possible for me."

Following her time in Oh, Mary, Monsoon will be back on the road for another original holiday show with her friend and frequent collaborator BenDeLaCreme. "This year, with Freaky Friday having a moment, we're like, 'We'd be silly not to capitalize on that as satirist/drag queens that we are," she teased. Check out the full interview!

Jinkx Monsoon is now starring in Oh, Mary! in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln.' Monsoon joins the cast alongside Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Kumail Nanjian, 2025 Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris for performances through September 28 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

Written by Tony Award-winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Later this year, Jinkx Monsoon is once again teaming up with BenDeLaCreme for their internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents). Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year’s show will tour 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 12 - December 30 in major theaters. Learn more here.