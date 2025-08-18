WICKED, MAMMA MIA! and More to Join Times Square Concert Celebrating NYC’s 400th birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Founded By Broadway,” a free live concert, will celebrate the 400th anniversary of New York City and spotlight Broadway’s vital role in the city’s history. The concert — which will take place live in Times Square on September 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM, rain or shine — will be presented by “Founded By NYC,” the Adams administration’s year-long campaign commemorating 400 years of New York City history.

“Founded By Broadway” will celebrate the past, present, and future of Broadway, and feature Aladdin, & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Chicago, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, The Outsiders, Punch, SIX: The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and Wicked. All performances will be accompanied by live music courtesy of The Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Funds.

“For well over 100 years, a small stretch of theaters in the heart of Manhattan has transported audiences across the entire world and through time. From stories set as close as Hell’s Kitchen to epic adventures in far-off lands, Broadway has inspired generations of New Yorkers and visitors alike with its creativity, energy, and ambition,” said Mayor Adams. “The story of Broadway is the story of New York City, and with ‘Founded By Broadway’ and this Times Square concert for all to partake in for free, we will help tell both of these stories this September. Thanks to ‘Founded By NYC,’ we’re thrilled to be hosting events like this all year long as we commemorate more than four centuries of New York City history and show, once again, why we are ‘the greatest city in the world.’”