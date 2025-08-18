Shoshana Bean, Kecia Lewis, Billy Porter and More to Join Black Theatre United Gala

Black Theatre United has revealed its lineup of performers and honorary co-chairs for its third annual Gala on Monday, September 29, 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s theme is “United: Today & Beyond” and will honor producers Mathew Knowles, Gena Avery Knowles, Tonya Lewis Lee and Lester Coney and five-time Tony-nominated director and choreographer Camille A. Brown. Recently retired Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola will receive a Special Recognition Award.



The evening will feature performances and appearances by members of the Broadway community, BTU Founders and the next generation of musical theatre performers including Shoshana Bean, Nick Daly, Kayla Davion, Darius De Haas, Jason Gotay, Kecia Lewis, Kristina Nicole Miller, Okieriete Onaodowan, Billy Porter, Sherie Rene Scott, Matt Rodin, Maya Sistruck, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marty Thomas, Lillias White & Anna Zavelson. The band includes Joseph Joubert, Deah Love Harriott, Michael Olatuja, Ayodele Maakheru and Cory Rawls.



Joining the previously announced Honorary Co-Chairs for BTU’s annual Gala, Common, Ariana DeBose, Whoopi Goldberg Josh Groban, Tamron Hall, Karine Jean-Pierre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Al Roker and Deborah Roberts & Sherri Shepherd, are Robyn Coles and Evan Coles, Cynthia Erivo, Shonda Rhimes & LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Julie Boardman is also a Gala co-chair.

