Video: Watch GYPSY Cast Take Final Broadway Bow

Gypsy played for 28 previews and 269 regular performances.
Just yesterday, Broadway said goodbye to Gypsy, which played at the Majestic Theatre for 28 previews and 269 regular performances. Gypsy began performances Thursday, November 1, 2024, and opened Thursday, December 19, 2024.
GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, starred six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Tony Award nominee Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Mila Jaymes (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Dori Waymer, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young. Montego Glover recently joined the cast as the 'Rose Alternate'.
Watch the final curtain call below!
Videos