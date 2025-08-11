 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 11, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025 Image
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with us as we celebrate a whirlwind of excitement on stage and off. HADESTOWN hit a milestone 2,000th performance with alumni joining the party, while MAMMA MIA! brought together over a hundred cast and crew in an epic Winter Garden reunion. Jarrod Spector reveals what it’s really like to command laughs and loyalty as King George in Hamilton, and Daniel Yearwood shares heartfelt insights from Rolling Thunder. Plus, Jean Smart opened up about her triumphant return in Call Me Izzy, and Ariana DeBose is set to star in The Baker’s Wife.

Don’t miss stunning photo highlights from opening night of Ava: The Secret Conversations and Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, plus tour and casting news for Hell’s Kitchen, Water for Elephants, and more. Ready for your theatre fix? Let’s dive in!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, August 14
Mamma Mia! opens on Broadway
Sunday, August 17
Gypsy closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025 Image
Video: Daniel Yearwood Drops Gems on Art, Community & ROLLING THUNDER

In this episode, Daniel Yearwood reflects on the importance of sharing the stories of veterans, not only the soldiers themselves but also the impact war has on the families they return to. He speaks about the incredible camaraderie with his cast and crew, and how that sense of trust and collaboration fuels the emotional intensity of each performance.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025 Image
Exclusive: 120+ MAMMA MIA! Alumni Reunite at the Winter Garden Theatre

After a ten-year hiatus, the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! has returned home to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. On Friday night, August 1, the show hosted 120+ alumni cast, creative, and staff from throughout the Broadway production’s fourteen-year run at a pre-show reception before heading to the Winter Garden for an invited dress rehearsal. Watch in this video as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the big night with the Mamma Mia! family!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025 Image
Video: Jarrod Spector Is the King (George) of Broadway

Tony nominee Jarrod Spector stops by The Roundtable to talk about his hilarious and scene-stealing turn as King George in the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton. Known for his powerhouse vocals and sharp comedic timing, Jarrod shares what it’s like to play royalty eight times a week, the joy (and challenge) of stepping into one of musical theatre’s most iconic roles, and how he keeps the performance fresh and funny every night. Watch in this video.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025 Image Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates 2000th Performance Featuring Alumni
by Stephi Wild
Following curtain call, the cast gave a speech, as well as a special performance of “Cups,” the show’s final number, including surprise guests from the Hadestown family to celebrate the show’s 2000th performance. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025 Image Video: Jean Smart Explains How CALL ME IZZY is 'More Intimate' Since Returning to the Show
by Josh Sharpe
Now back in full force after a knee injury, Jean Smart visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the experience, her quick recovery, and Call Me Izzy, which is playing at Studio 54 through August 24, 2025. Watch the full interview now. . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025 Image Photos: AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Celebrates Gala Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Following a run at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, AVA: The Secret Conversations, written by and starring Elizabeth McGovern just made its New York premiere at NY City Center, Stage I. Check out photos from inside the opening night gala celebration below!. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025 Image Photos: GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical. Each performance is a two-and-a-half-hour visual extravaganza which blurs the line between screen and reality. See photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Will Explore Black Theater History in New Exhibition
by Nicole Rosky
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, located at Lincoln Center, has just announced a new exhibition highlighting the history of Black musical theater. The exhibition, Syncopated Stages: Black Disruptions to the Great White Way celebrates the rich history and enduring impact of Black artists in musical theater through hundreds of items from the Library’s Billy Rose Theatre Division archives.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Ariana DeBose to Star in THE BAKER'S WIFE at Classic Stage Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will star in The Baker’s Wife as Geneviève at Classic Stage Company. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here! . (more...)
Review: Brilliant, Beautiful, Revelatory, MSMT's Monumental Revival of WEST SIDE STORY
by Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold
Sizzling with sass & style, smoldering with passion, and searing the heart with timeless beauty, WEST SIDE STORY triumphs in a monumental new revival, directed/ choreographed by Marc Robin at Maine State Music Theatre. As groundbreaking as this work was when it first appeared on Broadway sixty-eight years ago, it retains its freshness and uniqueness today thanks to MSMT’s ability to approach a classic with both respect and a sense of relevance. This is a WEST SIDE STORY for all generations - brilliant ,beautiful, even revelatory. In fact, in an MSMT season marked by artistic triumphs, this new production is, quite simply, a theatrical masterpiece.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host HAMILTON Film Screening with VIP Meet-and-Greet
by Josh Sharpe
On September 7, Lin-Manuel Miranda will host a special sing-along screening of the filmed recording of Hamilton at New York's United Palace Theater. 10 winners will be selected for a VIP experience, which includes two seats to the movie, a meet-and-greet with Miranda himself, and 10th anniversary swag.. (more...)

Exclusive: Maya Drake, Kennedy Caughell, & Roz White Will Lead HELL'S KITCHEN Tour
by Joshua Wright
The highly anticipated, multi-year North American tour will star Maya Drake as Ali, Kennedy Caughell as Jersey and Roz White as Miss Liza Jane. Additional principals and full ensemble casting will be announced at a later date.. (more...)

Sarah Brightman Departs SUNSET BOULEVARD Taipei Run Due to COVID-19
by Stephi Wild
Sarah Brightman has shared that she is unable to complete the run of Sunset Boulevard in Taipei due to contracting COVID-19. The show was set to run through 10 August.. (more...)
Zachary Keller and Helen Krushinski to Lead WATER FOR ELEPHANTS National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Learn more about the tour and see how to purchase tickets to upcoming dates.. (more...)
Kristin Scott Thomas Will Lead THE CHERRY ORCHARD West End Revival
by Stephi Wild
Kristin Scott Thomas will reportedly return to the stage in a West End revival of The Cherry Orchard. She will reunite with Ian Rickson, on which she previously worked on The Seagull in London and on Broadway. . (more...)
Interview: HELL’S KITCHEN Tour Cast Talks Bringing Alicia Keys’ Music to Audiences Nationwide
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld spoke with Hell's Kitchen National Tour cast members Maya Drake, Kennedy Caughell, and Roz White, about what it means to them to bring Hell's Kitchen to audiences across the country! . (more...)
Jefferson Mays in AMADEUS and More Set for Pasadena Playhouse 25/26 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jefferson Mays will star as Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse! Learn more about the 2025/26 season and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Finds Full Company
by Stephi Wild
The full company for the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s internationally acclaimed book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name has been revealed.. (more...)
Wayne Brady, Sara Ramirez, & More Returning for Disney's SOFIA THE FIRST: ROYAL MAGIC
by Josh Sharpe
Last year, Disney announced a series greenlight for Sofia the First: Royal Magic, a continuation of the hit preschool series. Now, it has been confirmed that several original cast members will return, including Broadway's Wayne Brady, Sara Ramirez, and more.. (more...)
FLOYD COLLINS Original Broadway Cast Recording Out Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz
CENTER STAGE RECORDS has released Floyd Collins – Original Broadway Cast Recording on streaming and digital platforms. Learn more about the album here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Tomorrow spring will come and then
There will be blue skies, my friend.
Bright eyes and laughter."

- Groundhog Day the Musical

