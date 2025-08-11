Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with us as we celebrate a whirlwind of excitement on stage and off. HADESTOWN hit a milestone 2,000th performance with alumni joining the party, while MAMMA MIA! brought together over a hundred cast and crew in an epic Winter Garden reunion. Jarrod Spector reveals what it’s really like to command laughs and loyalty as King George in Hamilton, and Daniel Yearwood shares heartfelt insights from Rolling Thunder. Plus, Jean Smart opened up about her triumphant return in Call Me Izzy, and Ariana DeBose is set to star in The Baker’s Wife.
Don’t miss stunning photo highlights from opening night of Ava: The Secret Conversations and Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, plus tour and casting news for Hell’s Kitchen, Water for Elephants, and more. Ready for your theatre fix? Let’s dive in!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, August 14
Mamma Mia! opens on Broadway
Sunday, August 17
Gypsy closes on Broadway
Video: Daniel Yearwood Drops Gems on Art, Community & ROLLING THUNDER
In this episode, Daniel Yearwood reflects on the importance of sharing the stories of veterans, not only the soldiers themselves but also the impact war has on the families they return to. He speaks about the incredible camaraderie with his cast and crew, and how that sense of trust and collaboration fuels the emotional intensity of each performance.
Exclusive: 120+ MAMMA MIA! Alumni Reunite at the Winter Garden Theatre
After a ten-year hiatus, the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! has returned home to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. On Friday night, August 1, the show hosted 120+ alumni cast, creative, and staff from throughout the Broadway production’s fourteen-year run at a pre-show reception before heading to the Winter Garden for an invited dress rehearsal. Watch in this video as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the big night with the Mamma Mia! family!
Video: Jarrod Spector Is the King (George) of Broadway
Tony nominee Jarrod Spector stops by The Roundtable to talk about his hilarious and scene-stealing turn as King George in the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton. Known for his powerhouse vocals and sharp comedic timing, Jarrod shares what it’s like to play royalty eight times a week, the joy (and challenge) of stepping into one of musical theatre’s most iconic roles, and how he keeps the performance fresh and funny every night. Watch in this video.
| Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates 2000th Performance Featuring Alumni
by Stephi Wild
Following curtain call, the cast gave a speech, as well as a special performance of “Cups,” the show’s final number, including surprise guests from the Hadestown family to celebrate the show’s 2000th performance. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Jean Smart Explains How CALL ME IZZY is 'More Intimate' Since Returning to the Show
by Josh Sharpe
Now back in full force after a knee injury, Jean Smart visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the experience, her quick recovery, and Call Me Izzy, which is playing at Studio 54 through August 24, 2025. Watch the full interview now. . (more...)
| Photos: AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Celebrates Gala Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Following a run at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, AVA: The Secret Conversations, written by and starring Elizabeth McGovern just made its New York premiere at NY City Center, Stage I. Check out photos from inside the opening night gala celebration below!. (more...)
| Photos: GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical. Each performance is a two-and-a-half-hour visual extravaganza which blurs the line between screen and reality. See photos here!. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host HAMILTON Film Screening with VIP Meet-and-Greet
by Josh Sharpe
On September 7, Lin-Manuel Miranda will host a special sing-along screening of the filmed recording of Hamilton at New York's United Palace Theater. 10 winners will be selected for a VIP experience, which includes two seats to the movie, a meet-and-greet with Miranda himself, and 10th anniversary swag.. (more...)
Exclusive: Maya Drake, Kennedy Caughell, & Roz White Will Lead HELL'S KITCHEN Tour
by Joshua Wright
The highly anticipated, multi-year North American tour will star Maya Drake as Ali, Kennedy Caughell as Jersey and Roz White as Miss Liza Jane. Additional principals and full ensemble casting will be announced at a later date.. (more...)
