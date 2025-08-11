Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with us as we celebrate a whirlwind of excitement on stage and off. HADESTOWN hit a milestone 2,000th performance with alumni joining the party, while MAMMA MIA! brought together over a hundred cast and crew in an epic Winter Garden reunion. Jarrod Spector reveals what it’s really like to command laughs and loyalty as King George in Hamilton, and Daniel Yearwood shares heartfelt insights from Rolling Thunder. Plus, Jean Smart opened up about her triumphant return in Call Me Izzy, and Ariana DeBose is set to star in The Baker’s Wife.



Don’t miss stunning photo highlights from opening night of Ava: The Secret Conversations and Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, plus tour and casting news for Hell’s Kitchen, Water for Elephants, and more. Ready for your theatre fix? Let’s dive in!