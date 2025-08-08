Ariana DeBose to Star in THE BAKER'S WIFE at Classic Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will star in The Baker’s Wife as Geneviève at Classic Stage Company.



Opening CSC’s 2025-2026 Season, The Baker’s Wife is a musical written in 1976 that has never received a full-scale production in New York City. The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Queen of Versailles), based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, and direction by Gordon Greenberg (The Heart of Rock and Roll).



The Baker’s Wife will run from October 23 – December 14, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater, with an opening night set for November 11, 2025.



A complete performance schedule, additional casting, and full creative team will be announced at a later date.

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its first major New York appearance. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes.





is an award-winning actress renowned for her dynamic roles onstage and in film and television. She gained worldwide recognition for her groundbreaking performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which earned her an Academy Award, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards. In doing so, she became the first openly queer Afro-Latina to receive an Academy Award. DeBose most recently starred opposite Ke Huy Quan in Universal’s action-romance LOVE HURTS. Her upcoming feature film projects include Lear Rex and Tow, the latter for which she also serves as executive producer. Her other recent films include Matthew Vaughn’s action film Argylle (Apple/Universal), Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space thriller I.S.S., Disney's 100th anniversary animated film Wish, Kraven the Hunter (Sony Pictures), and House of Spoils (Blumhouse/Prime Video). DeBose also recently wrapped production on the Prime Video series adaptation of Patricia Cornell’s “Scarpetta,” starring opposite Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.



In 2022, 2023, and 2024, DeBose has hosted the Tony Awards, earning critical acclaim and two Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Variety Special” in 2023 and 2024. She also starred in both seasons of the critically acclaimed musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+) as well as Ryan Murphy's The Prom (Netflix). On Broadway, DeBose is perhaps best known for her Tony-nominated role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and for being part of the original cast of Hamilton, in which she also appeared in the film adaptation for Disney+. Other stage credits include Pippin, Motown the Musical, Bring It On: The Musical, and Company. A passionate advocate, DeBose serves on the International Board of Covenant House, supporting homeless LGBTQ youth, and on the boards of trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BCEFA) & the Entertainment Community Fund.



Photo credit: Valerie Terranova