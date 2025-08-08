 tracking pixel
Photos: AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Celebrates Gala Opening Night

Ava: The Secret Conversations stars Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner".

By: Aug. 08, 2025
Following a run at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, AVA: The Secret Conversations, written by and starring Elizabeth McGovern just made its New York premiere at NY City Center, Stage I. Check out photos from inside the opening night gala celebration below!

The production, directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel and produced by Karl Sydow, will also feature Aaron Costa Ganis.

At the height of the Golden Age of Cinema, starlet Ava Gardner sat for a series of interviews with writer Peter Evans for him to glean the juicy details about her life story, her marriages to Mickey Rooney, Artie Shaw, and Frank Sinatra, and her turbulent relationship to Howard Hughes. Initially barred from publication, Evans’ account of a bygone era was published twenty-five years later with permission from Gardner’s estate and is now reimagined on stage.

With AVA: The Secret Conversations, McGovern returns to the NY stage for the first time since 2017. Best known for her role as Lady Cora in the “Downton Abbey” series and films, McGovern will be seen this fall on screen in the sequel, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. She also stars in Anne Rice’s “The Talamasca” on AMC this fall.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"
Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"

Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"
Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"

Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"
Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"

Aaron Costa Ganis as "Peter" and Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"
Aaron Costa Ganis as "Peter" and Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"

Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"
Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"

Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"
Elizabeth McGovern as "Ava Gardner"

Producer Karl Sydow, Elizabeth McGovern, Aaron Costa Ganis and Chris Thorn
Producer Karl Sydow, Elizabeth McGovern, Aaron Costa Ganis and Chris Thorn

Elizabeth McGovern and Aaron Costa Ganis
Elizabeth McGovern and Aaron Costa Ganis

Elizabeth McGovern and Aaron Costa Ganis
Elizabeth McGovern and Aaron Costa Ganis

Chris Thorn, Elizabeth McGovern and Aaron Costa Ganis
Chris Thorn, Elizabeth McGovern and Aaron Costa Ganis

Chris Thorn, Elizabeth McGovern and Aaron Costa Ganis
Chris Thorn, Elizabeth McGovern and Aaron Costa Ganis

Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern

Aaron Costa Ganis
Aaron Costa Ganis

Aaron Costa Ganis
Aaron Costa Ganis

Chris Thorn
Chris Thorn

Chris Thorn
Chris Thorn

Producer Karl Sydow and Elizabeth McGovern
Producer Karl Sydow and Elizabeth McGovern

Sidney Dupont
Sidney Dupont

Sydney Lemmon
Sydney Lemmon

Sydney Lemmon
Sydney Lemmon

Maia Novi
Maia Novi

Maia Novi
Maia Novi

Sydney Lemmon, Maia Novi and Stella Baker
Sydney Lemmon, Maia Novi and Stella Baker

Stella Baker and Spencer James
Stella Baker and Spencer James

John Carroll Lynch
John Carroll Lynch

Geneva Carr
Geneva Carr

Kathryn Grody
Kathryn Grody

Simon Curtis
Simon Curtis

Mikhail Baryshnikov
Mikhail Baryshnikov

Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies

Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies

Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies

Steven Boyer
Steven Boyer

Danny Strong
Danny Strong

Matthew Modine and Eric Stoltz
Matthew Modine and Eric Stoltz

Stella Baker
Stella Baker

Bob Balaban
Bob Balaban

Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt
Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt

Simon Curtis and Kathryn Grody
Simon Curtis and Kathryn Grody

Lisa Rinehart and Mikhail Baryshnikov
Lisa Rinehart and Mikhail Baryshnikov

Holly Foster-Wells and Elizabeth Gillies
Holly Foster-Wells and Elizabeth Gillies

Holly Foster-Wells and Elizabeth Gillies
Holly Foster-Wells and Elizabeth Gillies

Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong
Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong

Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham
Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham

Matthew Modine, Eric Stoltz, Bob Balaban, Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards
Matthew Modine, Eric Stoltz, Bob Balaban, Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards

Geneva Carr and Steven Boyer
Geneva Carr and Steven Boyer

Kathryn Grody and Bob Balaban
Kathryn Grody and Bob Balaban

Producer Karl Sydow, Anita Sydow, Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt
Producer Karl Sydow, Anita Sydow, Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt

Daniel Battsek
Daniel Battsek

Set Designer David Meyer
Set Designer David Meyer

Producer Karl Sydow
Producer Karl Sydow

Ava Gardner Trust members including Ava Thompson, Ava Silvern, John Grimes
Ava Gardner Trust members including Ava Thompson, Ava Silvern, John Grimes

Holly Foster-Wells
Holly Foster-Wells

Producer Karl Sydow, Anita Sydow, Katarina Sydow, Sam Allen, Steven Van Zandt and Maureen Van Zandt
Producer Karl Sydow, Anita Sydow, Katarina Sydow, Sam Allen, Steven Van Zandt and Maureen Van Zandt

Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern


Videos