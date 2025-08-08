Kristin Scott Thomas Will Lead THE CHERRY ORCHARD West End Revival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kristin Scott Thomas will reportedly return to the stage in a West End revival of The Cherry Orchard. Deadline's Baz Bamigboye exclusively reported that the British stage and screen star, currently promoting her directorial debut film My Mother's Wedding, will take on the role of Lyubov Ranevskaya.

Producer Sonia Friedman confirmed this news, revealing that Scott Thomas will reunite with Ian Rickson, on which she previously worked on The Seagull in London and on Broadway. Rickson is set to direct Conor McPherson’s new adaptation of The Cherry Orchard.

No dates or theater have been revealed at this time, but rehearsals are likely to start in the spring of 2026. The show is aiming for a summer 2026 West End run, with the possibility of a Broadway transfer.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Kristin Scott Thomas' previous theatre credits include Lyonesse, The Audience, Electra, Old Times, Betrayal, The Seagull (Olivier Award), As You Desire Me, Three Sisters, and more.

Scott Thomas won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994). She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in The English Patient (1996).

Scott Thomas made her film debut in Under the Cherry Moon (1986), and won the Evening Standard Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer for A Handful of Dust (1988). Her work includes Bitter Moon (1992), Mission: Impossible (1996), The Horse Whisperer (1998), Gosford Park (2001), The Valet (2006), and Tell No One (2007). She won the European Film Award for Best Actress for Philippe Claudel's I've Loved You So Long (2008).

Her other films include Leaving (2009), Love Crime (2010), Sarah's Key (2010), Nowhere Boy (2010), The Woman in the Fifth (2011), Only God Forgives (2013), Darkest Hour (2017), and Tomb Raider (2018).

On television, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest appearance in the second season of the comedy series Fleabag (2019), and has starred in the Apple TV+ spy series Slow Horses since 2022.