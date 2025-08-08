Exclusive: 120+ MAMMA MIA! Alumni Reunite at the Winter Garden Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a ten-year hiatus, the global smash hit musical Mamma Mia! has returned home to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. On Friday night, August 1, the show hosted 120+ alumni cast, creative, and staff from throughout the Broadway production’s fourteen-year run at a pre-show reception before heading to the Winter Garden for an invited dress rehearsal. After the show, past and Present Company members came together for a family photo.

"So many careers started with Mamma Mia! and it's remained an incredible family... as you can see tonight, just having all of the alumni back to join in the dress rehearsal," creator Judy Craymer told BroadwayWorld. "I think people thought that Mamma Mia! would never really go away, but truly, the Winter Garden was a home for everybody. I think Mamma Mia is family, joy, and big friendships."

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, Mamma Mia! is the irresistible musical that has captured the hearts of millions, seen by over 70 million people across the world, and turned into two record-breaking movies.

Watch as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the big night with the Mamma Mia! family!