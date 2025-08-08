Video: Daniel Yearwood Drops Gems on Art, Community & ROLLING THUNDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On this week's episode of Survival Jobs, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, welcome the grounded and passionate Daniel Yearwood, currently starring in the powerful off-Broadway production Rolling Thunder at New World Stages. In this episode, Daniel reflects on the importance of sharing the stories of veterans, not only the soldiers themselves but also the impact war has on the families they return to. He speaks about the incredible camaraderie with his cast and crew, and how that sense of trust and collaboration fuels the emotional intensity of each performance.

Rolling Thunder is a soul-stirring theatrical experience that blends rock concert energy with deeply personal storytelling. Set to the iconic music of the 1960s and ’70s, the show amplifies the voices of Vietnam War veterans and their families, illuminating the emotional toll of war through music and movement. Directed by Kenneth Ferrone and written by Bryce Hallett, Rolling Thunder is now playing at New World Stages in New York City through September 7, 2025.

Daniel also opens up about his Broadway debut in Once on This Island, calling it a full-circle moment after performing in the same show during college. He shares how that experience shaped him as an artist and how meaningful it was to join such a groundbreaking and beloved production. Throughout the conversation, Daniel emphasizes the importance of supporting emerging artists and creatives, encouraging listeners to find ways to uplift the next generation of storytellers across all disciplines.

The episode closes with a fun segment, “Daniel’s Desert Island Mixtape,” where he reveals the songs that inspire him most and which tracks he’d take with him to a desert island!

As always, hosts Jason and Samantha open the show with a dynamic intro, including a behind-the-scenes update on the new queer independent feature film Glitterbaited directed by Cameron Cole, produced by Mattioli Productions and starring Jason, currently making its way through the film festival circuit. They also dive into an important conversation about the controversy surrounding the Tony Award Winning hit Broadway musical, Maybe Happy Ending.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!