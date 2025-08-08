 tracking pixel
Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates 2000th Performance Featuring Alumni

Following the speech, the cast and alumni gave a special performance of “Cups,” the show’s final number.

By: Aug. 08, 2025
The current cast of Hadestown and special Hadestown alumni surprise guests celebrated the 2000th performance of the musical on Broadway last night, August 7. 

Following curtain call, the cast gave a speech, as well as a special performance of “Cups,” the show’s final number, including surprise guests from the Hadestown family to celebrate the show’s 2000th performance. Check out the video here!

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is in its 6th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48thStreet) and is now in its 2nd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour has just completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run, and productions recently opened across the globe in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.



