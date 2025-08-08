Sarah Brightman Departs SUNSET BOULEVARD Taipei Run Due to COVID-19

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarah Brightman has shared that she is unable to complete the run of Sunset Boulevard in Taipei due to contracting COVID-19. The show was set to run through 10 August, to complete its tour across Asia. The alternate for the role of Norma is Samantha Morley.

Brightman provided the following statement on social media:

I’m heartbroken to share that I have contracted COVID-19 and will be unable to continue performing as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard in Taipei.

It’s devastating not to be able to finish this week’s performances. I’ve absolutely loved every moment on stage here and have been deeply moved by the warmth and enthusiasm of the Taipei audiences and fans.

Thank you so much for your understanding and support. I hope to return and see you all again very soon.

With love, Sarah x

Learn more about the production and purchase tickets here.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film, this new staging of Sunset Boulevard features stunning sets and costumes, evoking the glamorous Golden Age of Hollywood. The thrillingly atmospheric score features the hits ‘With One Look’, ‘The Perfect Year’, and the anthemic ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye’.

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Paramount Pictures film. This new production will be Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large. Choreography by Ashley Wallen with Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

SUNSET BOULEVARD weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “talkies", legendary silent movie star, Norma Desmond, is tortured by her longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.