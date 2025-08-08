THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Finds Full Company

The full company for the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s internationally acclaimed book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name has been revealed.

The company for The Hunger Games: On Stage includes: Mia Carragher (Katniss Everdeen), Euan Garrett (Peeta Mellark), Joshua Lacey (Haymitch Abernathy), Tristan Waterson (Gale Hawthorne), Tamsin Carroll (Effie Trinket), Stavros Demetraki (Caesar Flickerman), Nathan Ives-Moiba (Cinna & Mayor), Sophia Ally (Prim Everdeen & Ensemble), and Ruth Everett (Mrs. Everdeen & Ensemble).

The cast is completed by Aiya Agustin (Tribute - Rue), Geo Bailey (Swing), Alexandra Barredo (Ensemble), Imogen Brooke (Ensemble), Liana Cottrill (Tribute - Clove), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (Swing), Lewis Easter (Tribute - Marvel), Felix Garcia Guyer (Chief of Staff, Ensemble & Fight Captain), Marcellus Hill (Tribute - Thresh), Matthew Ives (Swing & Swing Captain) Jessica Lee (Tribute - Tippet), Mariana Lewis (Tribute - Glimmer), Kiera Milward (Swing), Felipe Pacheo (Tribute - Cato & Fight Captain), Redmond Rance (Tribute - Stele), Nathanael Saleh (Swing), Mark Samaras (Tribute - Drove), Artemis Stamouli (Tribute - Fossa & Movement Captain) and Rory Toms (Tribute – Fila.)

Performances for this production will begin at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre on Monday, 20 October 2025.

The state-of-the-art Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is a brand-new 1,200 seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed especially to host this production. The theatre, which is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf will put spectators into the heart of the action.

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’s epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production will be helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman and most recently Hedda at Theatre Royal Bath), with a world-class creative team who will bring the show to breathtaking life.

The Hunger Games franchise encompasses five critically acclaimed novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office. Suzanne Collins’s latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was published by Scholastic in March 2025 and will be adapted into a major motion picture event to be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.

MIA CARRAGHER (Katniss Everdeen)

Mia graduated from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in 2022 and went on to study Acting at The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She previously starred in the independent feature ONE NIGHT IN ISTANBUL and more recently in THE GATHERING for Channel 4. She can next be seen in Playground Entertainment series MAIGRET and the independent features MISTLETOE AND WINE and LET'S LOVE opposite Martin Freeman, Malin Akerman and Josh Hutcherson.

EUAN GARRETT (Peeta Mellark)

Euan Garrett, originally from North Berwick in Scotland, trained at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. He further honed his skills as part of the Jasmin Vardimon 2 (JV2) Professional Development Programme, where he deepened his understanding of contemporary dance and physical theatre. Euan’s early career saw him take on the role of Percy in THE LORD OF THE FLIES at Theatre Royal, Glasgow. He then went on to perform in THE NUTCRACKER with both Scottish Ballet and English National Ballet. Between 2015 and 2016 Euan played the role of Billy in BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Euan joined the dance cast of DEATH IN VENICE at the Royal Opera House and on graduating, he toured the UK and Internationally as Benvolio in New Adventures’ ROMEO AND JULIET. Most recently, Euan has appeared in Peter Townsend's QUADROPHENIA A MOD BALLET, playing at Sadler's Wells and touring the UK

JOSHUA LACEY (Haymitch Abernathy)

Theatre includes: London Tide, Othello, The Visit, Macbeth, Wonder.Land, Everyman, One Man Two Guvnors, The Magistrate (National Theatre); Bartholomew Fair, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Twelfth Night, Imogen (The Globe); Richard III (Trafalgar Studios); A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Ragtime, Crazy for You (Regents Park Open Air Theatre); From Here To Eternity, Crazy for You, Billy Elliot, Chicago, Wicked (West End). TV: Slow Horses, Malpractice, The Crown. Film: All The Old Knives, Brothers By Blood, The Catcher Was A Spy, Murder on the Orient Express, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, London Road

TRISTAN WATERSON (Gale Hawthorne)

Tristan reprised his role as Dele Alli in the National Theatre’s production of Dear England, following a five-month run in the West End transfer of James Graham’s Olivier Award-winning play, where he shared the stage with Joseph Fiennes. Prior to this, he starred in the adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s critically acclaimed novel Never Let Me Go, and can also be seen in the BBC true-crime drama Kidnapped. Previously, Tristan received critical acclaim for his standout role in the London tour of Roy Williams' All Roads, a gripping two-hander that delves into the tragic aftermath of a classmate’s suicide. His portrayal of a teenager grappling with grief and complex emotions was lauded for its emotional depth and sensitivity. He also featured as a regular cast member in the final season of CBBC’s beloved series Secret Life of Boys. Earlier in his career, Tristan toured the UK with 20 Stories High’s production of The Spine, a thought-provoking play exploring youth identity and culture through football.

TAMSIN CARROLL (Effie Trinket)

Tamsin is a prolific Australian theatre actor. Tamsin has worked extensively internationally. Credits at the National Theatre include the original cast of Peter Gynt by David Hare, Hex and The Magistrate. In the West End theatre includes 2:22 A Ghost Story(Criterion Theatre); the original cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Crucible Theatre/Apollo); Oliver (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Miss Saigon ( The Prince Edward Theatre). Other theatre includes Rock Follies and Barnum (Chichester Festival Theatre/ Cameron Mackintosh Productions); Strictly Ballroom (Global Pictures); Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Ragtime and A Midsummer's Night Dream (Regents Park Open Air Theatre) and Cas Valentina (Southwark Playhouse). Theatre in Australia includes August:Osage County, Into The Woods and The Threepenny Opera ( Belvoir St Theatre); Harbour and Republic Of Myopia ( Sydney Theatre Company); The Listmaker and Measure For Measure (Bell Theatre); Into The Woods, A Little Night Music, Twelfth Night (Melbourne Theatre Company); Hair, Bye Bye Birdie, High Society (The Production Company); SHOUT directed by Richard Wherrett; Grease- The Arena Spectacular (SEL/GFO); Company and The Rocky Horrow Show (New Theatricals). Tamsin's film credits include Goddess and Holy Smoke directed by Jane Campion. Her television credits include Eastenders, A Difficult Woman, All Saints, Heartbreak High, Above The Law and The Good Ship:Murder. Tamsin has won several awards including a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performance in August:Osage County (shared with Pamela Rabe) and a Helpmann Award for Best Actress as 'Dusty' in Dusty, The Original Pop Diva and Oliver!

STAVROS DEMETRAKI (Caesar Flickerman)

Theatre includes: Edward II (RSC); A Face In The Crowd (Young Vic); Oklahoma (Young Vic and West End); The Vote (The Donmar Warehouse); Timon of Athens; Antigone; She Stoops To Conquer; The Kitchen (The National Theatre); Blood Wedding (Liverpool Playhouse); As You Like It (The Curve); Adventures in Wonderland; Supermarket Shakespeare (Teatro Vivo); Gilgamesh (National Tour); Birds Without Wings (Eastern Angles). Radio includes: The Archers (BBC Radio 4). Television includes: Miss Scarlett & The Duke (PBS); Doctor Who; White Van Man; Doctors (BBC); Tyrant (Fox). Film includes: Hampstead; Risen; Dracula Untold. Video Game/Full Motion Capture includes: Assassin’s Creed Origins; Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

NATHAN IVES-MOIBA (Cinna & Mayor)

Theatre includes: The Voice of the Turtle (Jermyn Street Theatre); Cabaret (Playhouse Theatre); A Dead Body In Taos (Fuel Theatre); Dictating To The Estate (Special Measures); All My Sons (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); Who Killed Alfred Oliver? (Rabble Theatre); The Last Abbot of Reading (Rabble Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Octagon Theatre/Guildford Shakespeare Company); Macbeth (Guildford Shakespeare Company); And Did Those Feet (Octagon Theatre); Hay Fever (Citizens Theatre/Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh); Archipelago (Lighthouse Theatre); Soul (Hackney Empire/Royal & Derngate); As You Like It (National Theatre); My Children My Africa (Trafalgar Studios); Jekyll&Hyde (Sell a Door); Our Country’s Good (Out of Joint); Tull (Octagon Theatre). Television includes: Ride Or Die (Skydance); Roadkill (BBC); Salting the Battlefield (Carnival Film & Television/BBC);The Awoken (Sky Vision); Doctors (BBC); Coronation Street (Granada Television). Film includes: Outdoors (Grey Moth); Tuesday (A24/BBC Film), Edward II (Relative Motion), The Flood (Megatopia Films); Growing Pains (FIKSA), Luise Rainer (Leering Falcon), I Can See Into Next Door's Garden (Leering Falcon), Young Radicals (LAMDA). Voice Over includes: The Minister of Chance (Radio Static); Total War: Pharaoh (Creative Assembly). Nathan trained at LAMDA. He was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Manchester Theatre Awards for Tull, Best Supporting Male for The Off West End Awards for My Children My Africa, and Best IDEA Production for The Off West End Awards for Dictating To The Estate.

SOPHIA ALLY (Prim Everdeen & Ensemble)

Theatre: The Hills of California (Harold Pinter Theatre, West End & Broadhurst Theatre, Broadway), Far Away (Donmar Warehouse), Matilda the Musical (RSC), The Ferryman (Royal Court Theatre & Gielgud Theatre, West End), Sunset at the Villa Thalia (National Theatre), Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs (Chequer Mead). Film: A Modest Defeat, The Current War, My Zoe, Be Good (Latitude Film Festival 2019 Gold Award–Lead Actor), Artefact, The Writing Box. TV: The Marlow Murder Club Series 1 -3, The Peripheral, The Salisbury Poisonings, Curfew. Audiobook: Below (Audible). Training: The Brit School, Ariel Drama Academy, Redhurst School of Dance

RUTH EVERETT (Mrs. Everdeen & Ensemble)

Theatre includes: The Lower Depths, Great Apes (Arcola); Dr Faustus, Don Quixote, The Alchemist (RSC); Medea (Almeida); Tiger Country (Hampstead); Romeo and Juliet (HOME Manchester); Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Northern Stage); Tis Pity She's a Whore (Cheek by Jowl); The Yalta Game, Elegy For a Lady (Salberg Studio, Salisbury); King Lear (Globe); Dangerous Corner (Salisbury Playhouse); Antony and Cleopatra (Chichester Festival Theatre); 6 Actors in Search of a Director (Charing Cross Theatre); The Marriage of Figaro (The Watermill); Chekhov in Hell (Soho/Theatre Royal Plymouth); Rain Man (National tour); Our Country's Good (The Watermill); Suppressed Desires, Chains of Dew (Orange Tree); Pains of Youth (Belgrade Theatre Coventry); Rabbit (Brits Off Broadway/Trafalgar Studios); Much Ado About Nothing (Liverpool Playhouse); Outlying Islands (Ustinov Studio Bath); Great Expectations (Cheek by Jowl/RSC). Television includes: Sherlock, Holby City, McMafia, The Bill

AIYA AGUSTIN (Tribute - Rue)

Training: Stagebox and Academy of Northern Ballet. Aiya's theatre credits include: Young Bonnie in Bonnie and Clyde (West End); Alice in Matilda The Musical (UK Tour). Aiya's film credits include: Matilda The Musical (Netflix). Aiya is thrilled to be playing Rue and is grateful for the opportunity to perform! She would like to thank God, her family, friends and her agents at Stagebox Management for their continued support.

GEO BAILEY (Swing)

Geo Bailey is a recent graduate from the Guildford School of Acting. This marks her first professional job since graduating. Credits whilst training: Fairy Starlight, The Lighthouse Poole, Soloist for Bradley Jaden at Cadogan Hall, Teddy in Cliffs (ATG)

ALEXANDRA BARREDO (Ensemble)

Training: Emile Dale Academy. Theatre includes: Baddies (National Tour); Peter Pan (Mercury Theatre); Witness for the Prosecution (Eleanor Lloyd Productions); Sleeping Beauty (Mercury Theatre); Beauty and the Beast (Mercury Theatre); Romeo and Juliet (Chelmsford Civic); Beauty and the Beast (Repertory Philippines) and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Factory Playhouse). Television and Film includes: Sex Education (Netflix); Romeo and Juliet (S4K international) and Little Bug

IMOGEN BROOKE (Ensemble)

Training: Walsall Academy of Dance and Laine Theatre Arts. Theatre credits include: Singin' In The Rain (Sadler’s Wells, Japan, UK Tour, Toronto, Dubai & Beijing); School Of Rock (South Korean Tour); Dirty Dancing (West End & European Tour); Cinderella (Kettering/Jordan Productions); Peter Pan (Birmingham Hippodrome); Young Frankenstein (Garrick Theatre, London); Singin' In The Rain (Theatre Du Chatelet, Paris); Rock Of Ages (UK Tour); Batman Live (World Arena Tour); Aladdin (Chatham/Jordan Productions); CINDERELLA (Stevenage/Jordan Productions). Television: Black Doves (Netflix). Film: There Is A Light (Short Film) 6 Seconds To Die (Short Film) And Drift (Short Film)

LIANA COTTRILL (Tribute – Clove)

Stage credits include: 54:60 Africa (Arcola Theatre), Sereia, the titular role, in The Little Mermaid (Bristol Old Vic), and Wendy in Wendy: A Peter Pan Story (Bath Theatre Royal). Screen credits include: Jack Thorne’s Falling (Channel 4). Liana is a founding member of Bristol Old Vic’s Young SixSix company, where her credits include: Lysistrata in Lysistrata, Nurse in Romeo & Juliet, and Antigone in Antigone. Beyond Acting, Liana is a distinguished dancer and key member of the renowned dance crew IMD Legion. The crew has not only dominated the UK scene as six-time reigning champions but also recently clinched the title of Ultimate Advanced Hip Hop World Champions 2024.

KYERRON DIXON-BASSEY (Swing)

Kyerron Dixon-Bassey trained at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and the Urdang Academy. Theatre credits include Hamilton (UK & Ireland Tour 2023–2025), performing as Ensemble (M5/James Reynolds) and covering Philip/Laurens and Mulligan/Madison; From Here to Eternity (Charing Cross Theatre, Ensemble Swing); and Annie Get Your Gun (Lavender Theatre, Ensemble).

LEWIS EASTER (Tribute - Marvel)

Training: The Urdang Academy, First Class BA (Hons) Degree. Theatre includes: Ensemble in Burlesque The Musical (Original Cast), Cagelle and Dance Captain in La Cage Aux Folles (Regent’s Park), Swing in Wicked (West End), Ensemble in Wicked (West End), Swing in Wonderland (Original UK Tour), and Swing in Barnum (UK Tour). Film includes: Ken / Core Dancer in Barbie (2023). Other work includes: WhatsOnStage Awards (2024), The Hunger Games (Workshop), The Railway Children (Cadogan Hall), and The BRIT Awards Afterparty (O2 Arena). Lewis is forever grateful to his friends and family for their constant support and for always bringing laughter along the way. @lewis_easter

FELIX GARCIA GUYER (Chief of Staff, Ensemble & Fight Captain)

Felix Garcia Guyer is a British, half Latino actor from London. His Screen credits include; Missing You (Netflix), DI Ray (ITV), The Man Who Fell to Earth (CBS), Sanctuary (Starz) The Spanish Princess (Starz) and Theatre credits include; Sorry We Didn't Die at Sea (The Park Theatre), Welcome to Thebes (Tobacco Factory) and The Taming of the Shrew (Circomedia). He trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

MARCELLUS HILL (Tribute - Thresh)

Originally from Swindon, Marcellus trained at a CAT (Centre for Advanced Training) programme on the contemporary course from aged 12-17. Alongside this, performing in amateur summer youth productions of musicals, is how he came to develop his passion for the creative arts. Aswell as this, Marcellus is a trained amateur boxer of 5+ years and this only compliments his powerful and explosive dynamic as a performer. Marcellus is very proud to be making his play debut in such an iconic role as part of the original cast and thanks his friends and family for their loving and continued support. Further training: Urdang Academy 24. Theatre credits: Hairspray (UK Tour) 24/25. Modelling credits include: Next Summer 24 Campaign, New Era Spring 25 Collection, Champion Spring/Summer 24 Collection. Other credits include: Sarah Phenom 10% Music Video. Social media: @marcelluskjhil Agent: Alex Gottschall at Link Artists

MATTHEW IVES (Swing & Swing Captain)

Training: Urdang Academy. Theatre includes: Ensemble/ 1st Cover George Mcfly in Back To The Future (Adelphi Theatre - West End), Alternate Andy Williams/onstage swing/ Assistant Dance Captain in The Osmonds (UK tour), Dance Captain/1st cover Lucas and Pugsley in The Addams Family (UK tour and The London Palladium), Pepe/swing and Dance Captain in The Boy Friend (Menier Chocolate Factory and Toronto*), Dance Captain and Assistant Director on Closer to Heaven (Above the Stag), Dance Captain and Assistant Choreographer on Sleeping Beauty (Capitol, Horsham), Benjamin in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Kilworth House Theatre), Dance Captain in Jack and the Beanstalk (Capitol, Horsham), Bitelle and swing in La Cage aux Folles (UK tour) and Ernst and Dance Captain in Spring Awakening (Finsbury Town Hall and Young Actors Theatre). Film includes: The Flowers. Choreography and direction credits include: Director and Chroegrapher on The Afterschool Death Day Club (Workshop). Choreographer on: 9 to 5, The Wedding Singer, Spring Awakening, Bat Boy and Graduate Showcases 2021-25 (Emil Dale Academy), Kin (development workshop), MJB Events, 25th Annual Putnam CountySpelling Bee and Grad Show 2019 (Urdang). Associate Choreographer on: The Addams Family (The London Palladium, UK Tour & Toronto), Jammy Cruises, Tina: Das Rock Legend (German tours 2018 and 2019/20) and ZipJet Campaign. Movement Director on: The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me (New Wimbledon Theatre). Assistant Choreographer on Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 2019 (Kilworth House Theatre). Assistant Director on: Bad Girls and Sister Act (Urdang). Matthew is, along with fellow performer Amy West, proud co-founder and director of MT Swings: Performers Training Programme, the UK’s only programme dedicated to developing the swings and Dance Captains of tomorrow

JESSICA LEE (Tribute - Tippet)

Theatre credits include: The Lightning Thief (The Other Palace); Miss Saigon (Sheffield Crucible); The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre); High Fidelity (Turbine Theatre); Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre); Les Misérables (Queens Theatre); The Other School (The Other Palace). Television credits include: The Full Monty (Disney+); Casualty, Comic Relief (BBC); The Power (Amazon Studios). Film credits include: Disenchanted (Disney), KUT (Short Film). Concert credits include: Death Note (Lyric Theatre); Chess (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane); Children of Eden (Cadogan Hall); Friday Night is Music Night: Disney's Broadway Hits, The Olivier Awards (Royal Albert Hall). Workshop credits include: 42 Balloons, Paddington, Redcliffe, Midnight Cowboy, Level Up, Weird The Musical

MARIANA LEWIS (Tribute – Glimmer)

Mariana recently graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and has already performed in over 20 TV series, films, and stage productions both in Brazil and the UK. Her notable credits include leading roles in Changes, Macbeth: King of the Favela, Medea, Chekhov’s Ivanov, and the award-winning series Queen Lear. This production marks Mariana’s West End theatre debut.

KIERA MILWARD (Swing)

Training: Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Feature films include: The lead role of Violet in Wonderwell (Strange Quark Films) alongside Rita Ora and the late Carrie Fisher. Concerts include: Choir in Magic at the Musicals 2024 (Royal Albert Hall) and Choir in Tim Rice: My Life in Musicals (London Palladium). Credits whilst training include: Joan in Fun Home, Charity Hope Valentine in Sweet Charity and Cherry Sunday in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She was also a part of NYMT, credits include: Louise in Sunday in the Park with George and Featured Ensemble in both A Little Princess and Legend Trippers (The Other Palace). Instagram: @kieramilward. Kiera is thrilled to be making her professional stage debut in The Hunger Games!

FELIPE PACHEO (Tribute - Cato & Fight Captain)

Training: GSA. Theatre includes: Hamlet Hail to the Thief (RSC); Toto Kerblammo! (Unicorn Theatre); Rope (Theatre Clwyd); Up Next (National Theatre); Metamorphosis, Othello (Frantic Assembly); Henry V (Donmar Warehouse); Peter Pan (Alban Arena); A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Zorro (Off The Ground); Our Shore (Buried Thunder); Lord of the Flies (New Adventures). Television and Film includes: Patterns (Prime Video); Brassic (Sky One); The Responder (BBC One).

REDMOND RANCE (Tribute - Stele)

Redmond has been dancing since the age of four at his local dance school ‘Marie Clarke school of dance’. Redmand later trained at ‘Performers College’ for three years where he received his 6th diploma in Musical Theatre. He then received further acting training at RADA (Royal Academy Of Dramatic Arts). Theatre credits: Played Oliver in ‘Oliver’ Kings Theatre. Played Young Cosmo in ‘Singing in the rain’ Palace Theatre. played Billy in ‘Billy Elliot’ the musical Victoria Palace. SWING in ‘West Side Story’ Leicester Curve. Ensemble in ‘Peter Pan’ The Palladium. Played ‘Mike Costa’ in ‘A Chorus Line’ Sadlers Wells. Ensemble in ‘Robin Hood’ The Palladium. Dance captain in Giovanni’s ‘The Last Dance’. Dance Captain in Anton and Giovanni’s ‘Together Again’. TV/film credits: Played Vince in ‘Hetty Feather’ (CBBC), Cats the movie 2019 (TOM HOOPER), Disenchanted 2022 (ADAM SHANKMAN), Played ‘Tom Harris’ in ‘Silent Witness’ series 24, Matilda 2022 (MATTHEW WARCHUS), Barbie 2023 (GRETA GERWIG), Knuckles (PARAMOUNT), Snowwhite 2024 (MARC WEBB), Britains Got Talent (ITV) This Morning (ITV) BBC’s Big Night Of Musicals (BBC) , Fantastic 4 (MARVEL). International Tours: Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Man The Music The Show’

NATHANAEL SALEH (Swing)

Nathanael Saleh is a British actor known for his breakout role as John Banks in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns and his appearances in HBO’s Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Letters for the King and The Last Bus. With a background in theatre and a growing list of acclaimed screen credits, Nathanael brings energy, nuance, and authenticity to every performance. Born into a creative family, Nathanael is the youngest of four siblings. His mother, Carey, is a priest in the Church of England, and his father, Phil, a former training manager, now works as Nathanael’s chaperone. Nathanael began performing at age three, delighting family and friends with songs and recitations. At five, he joined the renowned Playbox Theatre at the Dream Factory in Warwick, where he honed his stagecraft and landed his first speaking role at age six in O.U.T. Spells Out, a powerful historical drama. Theatre Credits Playbox Theatre: Beauty and the Beast – Chip (2016), Lord of the Flies – Ralph (2023), The Who’s Tommy – Cousin Kevin (2025). Screen Credits: Film: Mary Poppins Returns (Disney, 2018) – John Banks , Days of the Bagnold Summer (Stigma Films, 2018) – Alex, The Snatcher (Dusthouse) – Jimmy, Happy & Glorious (short) - Josh. Television: Game of Thrones (HBO, Season 6, 2016) – Arthur Fleabottom, Letters for the King (Netflix, 2020) – Piak, he Last Bus (Netflix, 2022) – Josh, Dangerous Liaisons (Starz/Lionsgate, 2022) – Azolan. Recent Work & Future Projects - After several high-profile international productions, Nathanael returned to the UK to focus on his studies while remaining active in the theatre world. He has recently appeared in The Who’s Tommy as Cousin Kevin for Playbox Theatre and is delighted to be joining the cast of The Hunger Games on stage.

ARTEMIS STAMOULI (Tribute - Fossa & Movement Captain)

Artemis Stamouli, born and raised in Volos, Greece, is a London based movement artist. She is a scholarship graduate from the Ailey School. She is a founding member of Rambert 2 and has gained her Masters in Arts from Rambert School & University of Kent. Artemis has worked with multiple choreographers and companies and performed works by Ohad Naharin, Benoit Swan Pouffer, Rafael Bonachela , Sharon Eyal, Andonis Foniadakis, Martha Graham, Andrea Miller, Georgia Tegou, Theo Adams, Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Magnus Westwell, Meshach Henry, Zoi Tatopoulos, Benjamin Johnson, Rambert Dance Company, BalletBoyz, Holly Blakey, Russell Maliphant, Edd Arnold, Tom Dale, Shelley Maxwell, Thick&Tight Dance and many more. Some of her commercial credits include the Brit awards with Elton John & Years&Years , EUSEXUA FKA Twigs, Vogue Italia x Isamaya Ffrench, Kylie Minogue, Jessie Ware,Jax Jones, Biennale di Venezia, world tour with Years&Years, Floating Points,Olivia Dean, Tiffany & Co, H&M A-W 2024, Desperados, as well as movies like ‘Juliet and Romeo’, ‘The Conjuring’ and more. She has experience as a Choreography Associate for Eurovision UK Entry 2024,Rehearsal Director for ‘Homecoming’ theatre production and Years&Years World Tour and Assistant Choreographer for a couple projects. Artemis has also taught her Improvisation and Choreographic Structures workshops in many places around England and Europe.

MARK SAMARAS (Tribute – Drove)

Mark started dancing at the age of 9 at Janice Marshall Stage School, before also joiningScottish Ballet Junior Associates. At the age of 11 he began training vocationally at The Dance School of Scotland till the age of 16. He moved down to London at that age and studied for 3 years at Central School of Ballet, where he had the opportunity to work with Crystal Pite and perform in “Polaris” at Sadlers Wells. Mark graduated from Central School of Ballet in 2016. Mark has worked for Ballet Ireland, performing in ‘Nutcracker’ and ‘Giselle’ before joining Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures, where he performed in ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet’, and ‘Swan Lake’ which concluded its tour on Broadway. Mark’s film credits include Greatest Days, and his most recent stage credits include A Chorus Line (Curve Theatre), The Artist (Theatre Royal Plymouth) and Moulin Rouge (Piccadilly Theatre).

RORY TOMS (Tribute – Fila)

Rory started dancing and acting at the age of six after watching and being inspired by Billy Elliot in the West End. As a kid he trained as a gymnast before deciding to focus on his dance and acting. As a kid he played Small Boy in Billy Elliot (West End) and Eric in Matilda (West End). He went on to gain a place on the Royal Ballet associate program and performed in the Royal Ballet productions of The Winter’s Tale, Anna Karenina and Anastasia (Royal Opera House). Rory recently played the lead role in Short film 'I need you to see me' (Klever Creatives) where he took on the role of a troubled Ballet dancer. TV credits include Big Kid Again (SKY) and Belgravia (ITV). In his spare time Rory loves martial arts, filmmaking and has also just been awarded his Skydiving Licence. He cannot wait to put all these skills into practice in The Hunger Games.