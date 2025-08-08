Jefferson Mays in AMADEUS and More Set for Pasadena Playhouse 25/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ha ha ha ha ha ha ha created and performed by Julia Masli, and directed by Kim Noble (October 15 – November 9, 2025) has been revealed the fifth Mainstage production to complete the 2025/26 Playhouse season. Additionally, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays will star as Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus (February 11– March 8, 2026) directed by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

All Julia Masli wants to do is solve people’s problems and win the Nobel Peace Prize, but this plan keeps going wrong as she continually wins prizes for comedy. In her wildly unpredictable solo show ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, the award-winning performer turns the audience’s problems into surreal, side-splitting theater. No script, no safety net, just one woman on a mission to help. After sensational runs in Edinburgh, Melbourne, New York, and D.C., Julia is on her way to Pasadena to solve all our problems. A Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Touring Production. A WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE COMPANY TOURING PRODUCTION

Following ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus (previously scheduled for the Fall) will now run February 11 through March 8, 2026. The stage is set for a riveting rivalry between two composers: Antonio Salieri, the court’s celebrated musician, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the vulgar prodigy whose brilliance threatens everything Salieri holds dear. Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays (A Christmas Carol, I Am My Own Wife) stars as Salieri under the masterful direction of Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder). Lavishly laced with biting wit, this Tony and Oscar-winning masterpiece dives deep into ambition, envy, and the price of greatness. Embrace the intrigue of Amadeus, where the music is divine and the drama is unforgettable.