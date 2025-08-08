Zachary Keller and Helen Krushinski to Lead WATER FOR ELEPHANTS National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, with performances beginning on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD. The tour will be led by Zachary Keller (Jacob), Helen Krushinski (Marlena), Robert Tully (Mr. Jankowski), Connor Sullivan (August), Javier Garcia (Camel), Ruby Gibbs (Barbara), Grant Huneycutt (Wade), and Tyler West (Walter).

Additional ensemble includes Fran Alvarez Jara, Yves Artieres, Chris Carsten, Adam Fullick, Nancy Gutierrez, Ella Huestis, Sam Kellar-Long, ZaKeyia Lacey, Andrew Meier, Marina Mendoza, John Neurohr, Bradley Parrish, Carl Robinett, Summer Severin, Serafina Walker, and Yemie Woo.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS features circus design by Tony Award nominee Shana Carroll (The 7 Fingers), choreography by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Takeshi Kata (Clyde’s), costume design by David I. Reynoso (Sleep No More), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown), sound design by Tony Award nominee Walter Trarbach (Spongebob Squarepants), projections by two-time Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Good Night, and Good Luck), hair & makeup design by Luc Verschueren/Campbell Young Associates (A Beautiful Noise), puppet design by Ray Wetmore & JR Goodman, Camille Labarre (Into the Woods), puppet direction by Joshua Holden, music supervision and arrangements by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like It Hot) and Benedict Braxton-Smith (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (New York, New York), Benedict Braxton-Smith and August Eriksmoen, fight direction by Cha Ramos (Jagged Little Pill), associate circus designer by Antoine Boissereau, associate choreography by Paige Parkhill, and casting by The TRC Company, Claire Burke, CSA & Frankie Ramirez, CSA.

The WATER FOR ELEPHANTS tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Kathleen Carragee and is supported by Stage Manager Maris Keller and Circus Stage Manager Stan Barile. The company management team is led by company manager Heather Moss with associate company manager Taylor Parris. The tour music director/conductor is Sarah Wilhelm Pool. Mimi Intagliata serves as the Executive Producer for the production.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

BALTIMORE, MD

The Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

9/27/25 - 10/4/25

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

DeVos Performance Hall

10/7/25 - 10/12/25

LOUISVILLE, KY

The Kentucky Center

10/14/25 - 10/19/25

GREENVILLE, SC

Peace Center

10/21/25 - 10/26/25

TAMPA, FL

Straz Center

10/28/25 - 11/2/25

ORLANDO, FL

Dr. Phillips Center

11/4/25 - 11/9/25

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Broward Center

11/11/25 - 11/23/25

PROVIDENCE, RI

Providence Performing Arts Center

12/2/25 - 12/7/25

WASHINGTON, DC

National Theatre

12/9/25 - 12/14/25

DURHAM, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

12/16/25 - 12/21/25

WICHITA, KS

Century II

1/12/26 - 1/14/26

LUBBOCK, TX

The Buddy Holly Hall

1/16/26 - 1/18/26

SAN ANTONIO, TX

Majestic Theatre

1/20/26 - 1/25/26

HOUSTON, TX

The Hobby Center

1/27/26 - 2/1/26

NEW ORLEANS, LA

Saenger Theater

2/3/26 - 2/8/26

DENVER, CO

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

2/11/26 - 2/22/26

FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Walton Arts Center

2/24/26 - 3/1/26

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Orpheum Theatre

3/3/26 - 3/8/26

CLEVELAND, OH

Connor Palace

3/10/26 - 3/29/26

PITTSBURGH, PA

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

3/31/26 - 4/5/26

SCHENECTADY, NY

Proctors Theatre

4/7/26 - 4/12/26

BUFFALO, NY

Shea’s Performing Arts Center

4/14/26 - 4/19/26

CINCINNATI, OH

Aronoff Center for the Arts

4/21/26 - 5/3/26

HUNTSVILLE, AL

Von Braun Center

5/5/26 - 5/10/26

NASHVILLE, TN

Tennesse Performing Arts Center

5/12/26 - 5/17/26

HARTFORD, CT

The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

6/2/26 - 6/7/26

COLUMBUS, OH

Ohio Theatre

6/9/26 - 6/14/26

MADISON, WI

Overture Center for the Arts

6/16/26 - 6/21/26

CHICAGO, IL

James M. Nederlander Theatre

6/23/26 - 7/5/26

TORONTO, ON

The CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

7/7/26 - 7/19/26

SAN DIEGO, CA

San Diego Civic Theatre

8/18/26 - 8/23/26

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Eccles Center

8/25/26 - 8/30/36

