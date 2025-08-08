Wayne Brady, Sara Ramirez, & More Returning for Disney's SOFIA THE FIRST: ROYAL MAGIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last year, Disney announced a series greenlight for Sofia the First: Royal Magic, a continuation of the hit preschool series Sofia the First. Now, it has been confirmed that several cast members from the original will be returning to the new series, including Broadway's Wayne Brady as Clover, Tim Gunn as Baileywick, Eric Stonestreet as Minimus, Tony Award winner Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda, and Travis Willingham as King Roland.

As previously announced, Ariel Winter will return in the titular role as the voice of Sofia in this new series, which is set to debut in 2026 on Disney Jr., then Disney+. Aimed at preschoolers and their families, the sequel is created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Craig Gerber.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where princes and princesses from across the EverRealm will continue their royal studies and also learn all types of magic. During her time at Charmswell, Sofia discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends. Each episode will contain two 11-minute stories, each with a new original song.

The original voice cast featured several Broadway and musical theater talent during its six-year run, including Wayne Brady, Sara Ramirez, Jodi Benson, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Jesse L. Martin, Megan Mullally, Christian Borle, Anna Camp, and Megan Hilty. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter also lent her voice to several episodes of the series as the character of Princess Vivian.

Wayne Brady recently began performances in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway as Harold Zidler. He will play the role in a limited engagement through Sunday, September 28th. Previous stage credits include The Wiz, Kinky Boots, Hamilton, and Merrily We Roll Along.

Sara Ramirez made their Broadway debut as Wahzinak in Paul Simon's The Capeman, starred in The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, for which she received an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Best Actress, and was in Broadway's A Class Act as Felicia. In 2005, they won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for The Lady of the Lake in Monty Python's Spamalot.