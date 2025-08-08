 tracking pixel
Video: Jarrod Spector Is the King (George) of Broadway

Spector currently stars in Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

By: Aug. 08, 2025
Click Here for More on The Roundtable
Tony nominee Jarrod Spector stops by The Roundtable to talk about his hilarious and scene-stealing turn as King George in the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton. Known for his powerhouse vocals and sharp comedic timing, Jarrod shares what it’s like to play royalty eight times a week, the joy (and challenge) of stepping into one of musical theatre’s most iconic roles, and how he keeps the performance fresh and funny every night.

Beyond Hamilton, Jarrod reflects on his acclaimed runs in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys, and more. He also talks about life offstage, balancing career and family with wife Kelli Barrett, and how comedy plays a huge part in both his personal and professional life. It's a funny, insightful, and high-energy conversation you won’t want to miss!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson



Videos