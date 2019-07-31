Wake Up With BWW 7/31: Casting Announced For THE ROSE TATTOO Starring Marisa Tomei, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Full cast and creatives have been announced for The Rose Tattoo, starring Marisa Tomei, on Broadway! The cast will include Cassie Beck as "Miss Yorke," Alexander Bello as "Salvatore," Tina Benko as "Estelle Hoehengarten," Susan Cella as "Giuseppina," Emun Elliott as "Alvaro Mangiacavallo," Paige Gilbert as "Bessie," Greg Hildreth as "The Salesman," Isabella Iannelli as "Vivi," Jacob Michael Laval as "Bruno," Antoinette Lavecchia as "Peppina," Kecia Lewis as "Assunta," Ellyn Marie Marsh as "Violetta," Portia as "Flora," Ella Rubin as "Rosa," Jennifer Sánchez as "Mariella," Constance Shulman as "The Strega," and Burke Swanson as "Jack."

The Global Citizen Festival returns on September 28! Among those set to led the event include Ben Platt, Carole King, Hugh Jackman, Matt Bomer, and more!

Laura Michelle Kelly and Clifton Davis will lead the cast of Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice at The 5th Avenue Theatre. The pair will take on the roles of Jane Austen and Mr. Bennet, respectively.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

HADESTOWN is launching a new ticket policy. Starting tomorrow, July 30, rush seats will be sold via Lucky Seat Digital Lottery. Standing room policy remains the same.. (more...)

2) Full Cast And Creatives Announced For THE ROSE TATTOO Starring Marisa Tomei

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the company and design team for the new Broadway production of Tennessee Williams' Tony Award-winning play The Rose Tattoo.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: First Look at ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL in Concert at NYMF

by Walter McBride

A comic tale of unlikely love and blood unfolded on the stage of New York's Signature Theatre, Monday, July 29, when the New York Musical Festival presented ALIVE! The ZOMBIE Musical. The one night only concert, featuring zombies, singing fairies, dancing oracles and magic portals, was held at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.. (more...)

4) Laura Michelle Kelly and Clifton Davis to Lead AUSTEN'S PRIDE in Seattle

The 5th Avenue Theatre announces that Laura Michelle Kelly and Clifton Davis will lead the cast of Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice as Jane Austen and as Mr. Bennet.. (more...)

5) Ben Platt, Hugh Jackman, Carole King, and More Set For the 2019 Global Citizen Festival

The Global Citizen Festival returns on September 28! Taking place on the Great Lawn in New York City's Central Park, The Global Citizen Festival brings together top artists, world leaders, and everyday activists to take action to end poverty.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Annaleigh Ashford

(portrait by Walter McBride).



BWW Exclusive: Billy Idol Visits BEETLEJUICE

Last night, Billy Idol stopped by Beetlejuice on Broadway! Following the performance, he posed with cast members Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso backstage and BroadwayWorld was there!

What we're geeking out over: THE LION KING is Fourth Disney Film to Cross $1 Billion This Year

Disney's The Lion King crossed the billion-dollar mark after less than three weeks in theaters this past weekend, according to Variety.

The Lion King is the fourth Disney film to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales this year, joining Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Aladdin.

The film has earned $361 million at the domestic box office and $638 million overseas.

What we're watching: Watch Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Ali Stroker & More Raise Their Voices in VOICE FOR CHOICE

The Hysterical Womxn's Society brought together stars of stage and screen stars to help raise more than $55,000 at their first-ever benefit event "Voice for Choice" last night at The Cutting Room.

More than a dozen acclaimed performers lent their voices to the evening, sharing performances, personal testimonials and more.

Watch highlights from the evening!

Social Butterfly: Dylis Croman Returns to the Role of Roxie in CHICAGO

STOP THE PRESSES! Dylis Croman returns to Broadway as Roxie Hart now through August 18th. (?: Dylis Croman) pic.twitter.com/j4wmnxCcQN - Chicago The Musical (@ChicagoMusical) July 29, 2019

Dylis Croman has returned to the Broadway production of Chicago as Roxie Hart, beginning July 29. She will play the role through August 18.

Croman succeeds Desi Oakley, who played her final performance as Roxie on July 28.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





