BWW TV: Watch Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Ali Stroker & More Raise Their Voices in VOICE FOR CHOICE

The Hysterical Womxn's Society brought together stars of stage and screen stars to help raise more than $55,000 at their first-ever benefit event "Voice for Choice" last night at The Cutting Room. Award-winning comedian, writer and activist Judy Gold hosted the one-night-only event in partnership with the ACLU of New York, that assembled strong voices from womxn and allies in the Broadway community and beyond. All proceeds from the event supported the ACLU of New York and the National Network of Abortion Funds.

More than a dozen acclaimed performers lent their voices to the evening, sharing performances, personal testimonials and more. Maybe Burke, Betty Gilpin, and Daniel J. Watts performed original works, with Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger performing a new monologue from Award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. The vocal performances were all about strength, choice and empowerment. Caissie Levy kicked things off, returning to "Hair" roots with "Easy to Be Hard."Morgan James belted out Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing," while Ali Stroker brought the house down with "Here's Where I Stand." Original Broadway "Mean Girls" Erika Henningsen and Ashley Park got the audience singing along to "Sit Still, Look Pretty," while Denée Benton kept up the empowerment with "Sister" from "The Color Purple." Alysha Umphress left the audience in awe with Beyonce's "If I Were a Boy," while Storm Lever sent a powerful message with Aretha Franklin's chart-topping hit "Respect." Drew Gehling and Jarrod Spector hit the high notes on Queen's "Under Pressure." Actress and Playwright Ana Nogueira brought the room to tears when sharing her personal story and struggle to make a choice to be a mother and braving the personal and public stigma that comes along with the decision. NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman, Dr. Linda Prine, and Dr. Meera Shah shared how they are fighting every day for the protection of reproductive rights and access to reproductive health programs to a crowd of more than 300 guests.

Check out highlights from the big night, featuring performances from Park, Henningsen, Stroker, Gehling and Spector below!





