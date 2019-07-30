Laura Michelle Kelly and Clifton Davis to Lead AUSTEN'S PRIDE in Seattle

The 5th Avenue Theatre announces that Laura Michelle Kelly and Clifton Davis will lead the cast of Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice as Jane Austen and as Mr. Bennet.

Kelly, a Broadway and West End star known for originating the title role in Mary Poppins (West End) and Sylvia in Finding Neverland (Broadway), makes her 5th Avenue Theatre debut as one of the world's most beloved and celebrated writers. Davis, the actor and songwriter known for his numerous film and television credits (Madam Secretary, Amen, That's My Mama) and for originating the role of the Sultan inAladdin on Broadway, also makes his 5th Avenue Theatre debut as the father of Elizabeth Bennet. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Austen's Pride is an extraordinary new musical feast bound for the world's stages that has a history with The 5th. Austen's Pride began its journey with the The 5th in its basement rehearsal hall as part of the New Musical Development Program, then titled NextFest, in 2018. This will be the first full-scale, professional production of Austen's Pride and marks the 21st new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre.Austen's Pride features a book, music, and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker (Lily, A Musical Portrait; Truth in Beauty: A Shakespeare Sonnet Project; Daniel, The Musical) and Amanda Jacobs (Learning How to Drown; The Up Side of Down; Truth in Beauty: A Shakespeare Sonnet Project) and will showcase direction by the Bellingham, Wash.-raised Igor Goldin in his 5th Avenue Theatre debut, with choreography by Lisa Shriver, who directed and choreographed last season's production of Rock of Ages.

Playing October 4 - 27, 2019 (press opening Friday, October 18, 2019), single tickets for Austen's Pride are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You