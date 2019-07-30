Full Cast And Creatives Announced For THE ROSE TATTOO Starring Marisa Tomei

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the company and design team for the new Broadway production of Tennessee Williams' Tony Award-winning play The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman (Roundabout's Significant Other, Choir Boy).

Joining the previously announced Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei as "Serafina," are Cassie Beck as "Miss Yorke," Alexander Bello as "Salvatore," Tina Benko as "Estelle Hoehengarten," Susan Cella as "Giuseppina," Emun Elliott as "Alvaro Mangiacavallo," Paige Gilbert as "Bessie," Greg Hildreth as "The Salesman," Isabella Iannelli as "Vivi," Jacob Michael Laval as "Bruno," Antoinette Lavecchia as "Peppina," Kecia Lewis as "Assunta," Ellyn Marie Marsh as "Violetta," Portia as "Flora," Ella Rubin as "Rosa," Jennifer Sánchez as "Mariella," Constance Shulman as "The Strega," and Burke Swanson as "Jack."

The Rose Tattoo will begin preview performances on September 19, 2019, and open officially on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. This is a limited engagement through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

This is one Tennessee Williams woman you won't soon forget. Marisa Tomei plays Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor. Sharply directed by Cullman, Williams' lesser-known gem sizzles with humor and heart in sultry New Orleans. Serafina erupts from the depths of despair to the heights of passion in this Tony Award-winning Best Play.

The design team will include Mark Wendland (sets), Clint Ramos (costumes), Ben Stanton (lights), Fitz Patton (original music & sound), and Lucy Mackinnon (projections).

Emun Elliot is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The Producer gratefully acknowledges Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

A celebrated film star, Marisa Tomei has extensive roots in the New York theater. Tomei reunites with director, and Roundabout alum, Trip Cullman following their acclaimed production of The Rose Tattoo at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2016. The company of The Rose Tattoo also includes such celebrated Roundabout alums as Cassie Beck (The Humans, Picnic), Alexander Bello (All My Sons), Tina Benko (The Cherry Orchard, A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Design for Living), Greg Hildreth (The Robber Bridegroom), Portia (McReele) and Constance Shulman (Bobbie Clearly).

The Rose Tattoo will add to Roundabout's rich history presenting Tennessee Williams' work including Summer and Smoke (1975 & 1996), The Night of the Iguana (1996), The Glass Menagerie (1994 & 2010), A Streetcar Names Desire (2005), Suddenly Last Summer (2006) and The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore (2011).

The Rose Tattoo directed by Trip Cullman, with Marisa Tomei, premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, in June 2016.

Tickets for The Rose Tattoo are available by calling 212.719.1300 or online at roundabouttheatre.org. Ticket prices range from $59-$159. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.





