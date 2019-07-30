Ben Platt, Hugh Jackman, Carole King, and More Set For the 2019 Global Citizen Festival

The Global Citizen Festival returns on September 28! Taking place on the Great Lawn in New York City's Central Park, The Global Citizen Festival brings together top artists, world leaders, and everyday activists to take action to end poverty.

The lineup has been announced for the 2019 event. Headlining the event is Carole King, along with Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, and H.E.R. Ben Platt will make a guest performance, as well as French Montana and Jon Batiste and Stay Human.

Hugh Jackman is set to co-host alongside Deborra-Lee Furness. Other co-hosts include Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy Reid, and Forest Whitaker.

You can earn tickets to the festival by taking action on the Global Citizen app to help end extreme poverty.

Starting July 30, Global Citizens will have four different opportunities to earn points toward earning tickets. This year's actions are organized along four mission-driven themes: health, education, gender equality and the environment.

When you take action, you'll earn festival points which can go toward earning a pair of tickets. After taking a series of actions, you'll be eligible to redeem your points and be entered into a ticket draw.

Presented by Citi and Cisco, the 2019 festival will air on MSNBC as well as iHeart Radio Stations and the iHeart Radio app. The show will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitter, presented by Johnson & Johnson.

For more information, visit https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/festival/newyork/2019/.





